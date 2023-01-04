China Considers Relaxing Ban On Imports Of Australian Coal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.12 -1.81 -2.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.13 -1.97 -2.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.48 -1.64 -2.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.993 +0.005 +0.13%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.300 -0.062 -2.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.300 -0.062 -2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.60 +3.15 +4.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.23 +2.68 +3.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.50 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 400 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.73 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.02 +0.34 +0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.95 -2.66 -4.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 55.68 -3.33 -5.64%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 79.08 -3.33 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 77.33 -3.33 -4.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 74.48 -3.33 -4.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 71.18 -3.33 -4.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.18 -3.33 -4.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 72.48 -3.33 -4.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.43 -3.33 -3.93%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 70.78 -3.33 -4.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 67.25 -3.25 -4.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.38 +1.98 +2.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 67.26 -7.08 -9.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.42 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 16 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 14 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

China Considers Relaxing Ban On Imports Of Australian Coal

OPEC Production Creeps Higher In December

OPEC Production Creeps Higher In December

OPEC’s crude oil production increased…

Is There A Future For Bio-Based Batteries?

Is There A Future For Bio-Based Batteries?

As the environmental impact of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Considers Relaxing Ban On Imports Of Australian Coal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 04, 2023, 4:30 AM CST

China is considering a partial easing of its more than two-year ban on imports of coal from Australia amid signs of improving bilateral relations, sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission discussed this week the idea to allow four large Chinese coal importers to make new purchases of Australian coal this year, Bloomberg’s sources said, noting that such imports could resume as early as April this year.   

The four importers that could potentially be allowed to buy Australian coal are China Baowu Steel Group Corp, China Datang Corporation, China Huaneng Group Co, and China Energy Investment Corporation, according to Bloomberg.  

ADVERTISEMENT

China enacted an unofficial ban on Australian coal in October 2020 after Australia backed a call for an international inquiry into the way China handled the initial COVID outbreak in early 2020.  

In recent months, China has significantly boosted its coal production, following government orders for more coal supply. Faced with power shortages in the autumn of 2021, Chinese authorities ordered an increase in domestic coal production as global coal prices soared.

ADVERTISEMENT

China has put more emphasis on energy security since the autumn of 2021. In 2022, China said it would continue to maximize the use of coal in the coming years as it caters to its energy security, despite pledges to contribute to global efforts to reduce emissions.

Coal prices further jumped after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the EU ban as of August 2022 on imports of coal from Russia as part of the fifth round of EU sanctions against Moscow. The package includes “a prohibition to purchase, import or transfer coal and other solid fossil fuels into the EU if they originate in Russia or are exported from Russia, as from August 2022.” 

China’s daily coal production hit a record high in November 2022 as demand for heating jumped, beating the previous record set in September 2022.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia May Cut Oil Prices To Asia Even Further

Next Post

Saudi Arabia May Cut Oil Prices To Asia Even Further

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com