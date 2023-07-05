UAE To Invest $45 Billion Through 2030 To Meet Its Growing Energy Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.03 +2.24 +3.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.78 +0.53 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.16 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.659 -0.050 -1.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.521 +0.059 +2.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 2 days 70.99 -0.85 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.521 +0.059 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 6 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 6 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 583 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 6 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 36 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 48.54 -0.85 -1.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 71.94 -0.85 -1.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 70.19 -0.85 -1.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 67.34 -0.85 -1.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 64.04 -0.85 -1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 64.04 -0.85 -1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 65.34 -0.85 -1.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 74.29 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 63.64 -0.85 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 54 mins Wind energy costs are rising
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

UAE To Invest $45 Billion Through 2030 To Meet Its Growing Energy Demand

Code Language Limitations: The Achilles’ Heel Of Autonomous Vehicles

Code Language Limitations: The Achilles’ Heel Of Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous vehicles, hindered by the…

Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

Demand pessimism appears to have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE To Invest $45 Billion Through 2030 To Meet Its Growing Energy Demand

By Alex Kimani - Jul 05, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to invest up to $54 billion over the next seven years to meet its growing energy demands and triple its supply of renewable energy. UAE and Saudi Arabia are the two GCC members leading in renewable energy investments and rapidly diversifying their energy portfolios in the Gulf region.

Last year, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced the commissioning of the country's first-ever nuclear power plant--the Barakah unit 1.

The 1,400-megawatt nuclear plant is the single largest electricity generator in the UAE since reaching 100% power in early December, and is now providing "constant, reliable and sustainable electricity around the clock."ENEC says Barakah unit 1 is "now leading the largest decarbonization effort of any industry in the UAE to date."

Following in the footsteps of Saudi Arabia, the UAE is laying a strong foundation for the energy transition.

Masdar, the clean energy arm of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, is building renewable capacity in central Asia after signing a deal in April 2021 to develop a solar project in Azerbaijan.

Since its inception in 2006, Masdar has built a portfolio of renewable energy assets in 30 different countries, having invested about $20bn to develop 11GW of solar, wind, and waste-to-energy power generation capacity.

And now Masdar says it intends to apply the lessons gleaned abroad to develop clean energy capacity back at home.

 "Solutions we have developed in our international operations will definitely have applications here in the UAE", says Masdar's El-Ramahi.

For instance, Masdar plans to bolster the UAE's comparatively weak wind resources by developing domestic wind farms using the latest class three turbines that are able to harness electricity even from low wind speeds. 

Further, the company is also constructing a $1.1bn facility that will burn garbage to generate power in one of the world's largest waste-to-energy plants. Once complete, the plants will incinerate almost two-thirds of the household waste the country generates every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though not typically considered a clean energy source, modern waste-to-energy plants are much cleaner, as per the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP). By using advanced technologies, these plants are able to burn waste at extremely high temperatures, thus ensuring complete combustion while missions are specially treated, leaving minimal amounts of toxic byproducts like flue ash. In fact, tests have shown that the air emitted by certain waste-to-energy chimneys can be cleaner than the air flowing in.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China's Export Controls On Rare Earth Metals "Is Just The Beginning"

Next Post

Zelenskiy Raises Alarm Over Russian Threats At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com