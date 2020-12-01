Turkey Halts Mediterranean Oil, Gas Survey On EU Sanctions Threat

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 44.37 -0.97 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 47.22 -0.66 -1.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph down Mars US 16 hours 45.89 -0.19 -0.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 14 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Mexican Basket 7 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 47.16 -0.19 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 2 days 47.67 -0.31 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 45.00 -0.81 -1.77%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 50.22 -0.64 -1.26%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 47.05 -0.53 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 48.73 -0.89 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 33.00 -0.04 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.84 -0.19 -0.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 44.34 -0.19 -0.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 45.74 -0.19 -0.41%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 40.09 -0.19 -0.47%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 40.34 -0.19 -0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.94 -0.19 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 35.50 -0.25 -0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 39.29 -0.19 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 49.27 -0.18 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 20 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Tesla Semi
  • 49 mins “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 15 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 15 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 1 day WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 2 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th
  • 24 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 1 day Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 days Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany

Breaking News:

Oil Price Rally Reverses As Inventories Balloon

Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?

Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission…

Gold Crashes Below $1,800

Gold Crashes Below $1,800

This year has been incredible…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Turkey Halts Mediterranean Oil, Gas Survey On EU Sanctions Threat

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 01, 2020, 2:30 PM CST

Turkey has halted survey for oil and gas in the Mediterranean and had its survey vessel back to a Turkish port, days before European Union leaders are set to discuss the possibility of EU sanctions on Turkey over its intention to drill for oil and gas in waters that EU members Greece and Cyprus consider part of their territorial waters.  

The Turkish seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis has completed surveys in the Demre field in the eastern Mediterranean that began on August 10 and has now returned to the port of Antalya, the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

After a pause of a few weeks, Turkey resumed in mid-October survey activities for oil and gas in disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Turkish drilling campaign in the Mediterranean has drawn criticism from Turkey’s neighbors, the European Union, and the U.S. State Department.

Tensions between EU members Greece and Cyprus on the one hand, and Turkey on the other, flared up again in recent months after Turkey resumed drilling and exploration for oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean in waters that Greece and Cyprus consider part of their territorial waters.

The heightened tension in the eastern Mediterranean and the rift between Greece and Turkey, who are also both part of the NATO alliance, has had the EU consider possible sanctions on Turkey over the drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.

Ahead of the EU summit next week, France is has been reportedly pushing for sanctions on Turkey over its oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

“When the ship Oruc Reis is in port, as it is from today as far as I have been informed, that helps to reduce tensions and makes it easier to make progress also on deconfliction,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, as carried by AP.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Briefly Became Net Petroleum Importer This Year

Next Post

Oil Price Rally Reverses As Inventories Balloon

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com