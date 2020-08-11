Turkey Doubles Down On Drilling In Heavility Contested East-Mediterranean

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 41.61 -0.33 -0.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.50 -0.49 -1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 2.171 +0.018 +0.84%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 43.04 +0.72 +1.70%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.01 +0.14 +0.31%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 43.85 -0.90 -2.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 39.57 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 25 mins 2.171 +0.018 +0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 43.57 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 6 days 44.05 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.16 -0.45 -1.01%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 45.72 -0.39 -0.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.55 -0.49 -1.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.09 -0.36 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.01 +0.14 +0.31%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 28.42 +0.66 +2.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 29.99 +0.72 +2.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.94 +0.72 +1.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.34 +0.72 +1.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.59 +0.72 +1.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 37.44 +0.72 +1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.44 +0.72 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.79 +0.72 +1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.54 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.94 +0.72 +1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 32.00 -0.25 -0.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.53 -0.77 -1.78%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 36.29 -0.33 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.24 -0.33 -0.81%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.24 -0.33 -0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 +0.75 +2.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.68 +0.72 +1.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 5 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 8 minutes Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 7 mins China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 2 days Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 17 mins Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 7 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 3 hours US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 2 days China's impending economic meltdown
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 day Liquid Air Battery
  • 1 day What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)
  • 2 days Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 2 days Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 2 days Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 3 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem

Breaking News:

Across The Board Draws Send Oil Prices Higher

Iran Offers EU Two Options To Keep Nuclear Deal In Place

Iran Offers EU Two Options To Keep Nuclear Deal In Place

Iran has offered the European…

Turkey’s Latest Power Grab Has Europe On Edge

Turkey’s Latest Power Grab Has Europe On Edge

Turkey is making some serious…

Turkey’s Unauthorized Gas Drilling Could Have Serious Consequences

Turkey’s Unauthorized Gas Drilling Could Have Serious Consequences

As concern over Turkish President…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Europe
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Turkey Doubles Down On Drilling In Heavility Contested East-Mediterranean

By Vanand Meliksetian - Aug 11, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

When Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) took power at the beginning of the century, the principle that got hold of the country’s foreign policy was called ‘zero problems towards neighbors’. It received praise domestically as well as abroad. Fast forward nearly two decades and there nearly isn’t a conflict in Turkey’s near abroad where the aspiring regional power is not involved.

The fundamentals of Ankara’s clashes were years in the making before a trigger unleashed the current tensions. Turkey risked missing out on the energy bonanza in the Eastern Mediterranean which a ‘sea-grab’ maneuver should have prevented. Instead, it created a chain of conflicts and an increasingly hostile environment for Turkish interests.

Besides the trigger, the reasons behind the animosity are historical and political. Greece's hostility is based on Turkey's imperial past and the illegal invasion of Cyprus that has split the island until this day. Ankara's support for the Muslim Brotherhood and opposition to President el-Sisi has sown the seeds of confrontation with Egypt. Furthermore, Turkey’s continued denial of the Armenian genocide has ensured bitter relations with another neighbor.

The trigger

The discovery of major gas deposits in the Eastern Mediterranean is a promise of wealth that wasn’t equally distributed. The geological conditions have primarily favored Egypt, Israel, and to a lesser extent Cyprus. The aggressive and unilateral actions of Ankara have backfired as the remaining littoral states are increasingly united in their actions.

Primarily Cyprus and Greece are disadvantaged due to Turkey’s claim that disregards international law and brings it in conflict with a fellow NATO member and two EU states. The illegal maritime deal Ankara signed with the government in Libya’s Tripoli is the latest proliferation of Turkey’s aspiration to gain at the cost of others. Related: Big Oil Forced To Change Strategy After The Oil Price Crash

Although it was Turkey’s initial goal to benefit from the massive energy wealth of the Eastern Mediterranean, the aggressive posturing has brought increased instability to North Africa and the Middle East. Turkish forces have entered the Libyan battlefield while certain sources claim that small numbers of the Egyptian army are deployed near Idlib to put pressure on Ankara.

An ideological battle

The military intervention in Libya was primarily motivated by the necessity to ensure the survival of the government in Tripoli which signed the maritime demarcation agreement. Turkey’s military success ensured warlord Haftar’s failure in capturing Tripoli and repelled his forces to the coastal city of Sirte.

The setback antagonized Egypt which was already locked in an ideological battle with Turkey over the latter’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood specifically and Islamic democracy in general. The parliament in Cairo recently approved the deployment of the army in neighboring Libya which would mark a serious escalation. Turkey, however, estimates that Egypt won’t risk getting involved due to the relative weakness of the army.

Syria’s growing role

Cairo is betting on multiple strategies to put pressure on Ankara without risking a confrontation in its direct neighborhood. Egypt’s assumed involvement in Syria, although minor, is a sign that Idlib could become a headache for Turkey.

Already several Arab states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt have been developing ties with the Syrian Kurds. According to sources, the Kurdish delegations to these countries were headed by SDF commander Mazlum Kobane. The military nature of the diplomatic contacts shows the willingness of the parties to halt Turkey’s involvement in Arab countries. Related: Russia Looks To Lure Shell Into New Arctic Oil Project

In addition, Cairo has been working on getting Syria to return to the Arab League. This would strengthen cooperation and coordination between Arab states in response to Turkey’s assertiveness in the region.

The Greco-Egyptian agreement

Ankara’s most recent moves in Libya and its illegal drilling activities in Greek and Cypriot waters have brought Athens and Cairo together. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias secretly flew to Egypt to seal a strategic alliance with Cairo, which apparently took 15 years to conclude. Recent events, however, accelerated talks and strengthened the need for a demarcation agreement. Obviously, Ankara was quick to declare the arrangement ‘null and void’. 

Turkey is doubling down on its energy activities in the Eastern Mediterranean as another round of seismic research activities were announced in the disputed waters. Strengthened by a deal to keep refugees away from European shores and its indispensable strategic value to the West, Ankara feels that the EU and NATO eventually will cave to its demands. Therefore expect tensions to increase during the hot summer months as pressure mounts on all parties.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turkey’s Latest Power Grab Has Europe On Edge
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw
Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil
Oil Rallies Despite String Of Bearish News

Oil Rallies Despite String Of Bearish News
Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?

Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com