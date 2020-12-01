U.S. Briefly Became Net Petroleum Importer This Year

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 44.56 -0.78 -1.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 47.37 -0.51 -1.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph down Mars US 15 hours 45.89 -0.19 -0.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 14 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Mexican Basket 7 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 47.16 -0.19 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 2 days 47.67 -0.31 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 45.00 -0.81 -1.77%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 50.22 -0.64 -1.26%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 47.05 -0.53 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 48.73 -0.89 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 33.00 -0.04 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.84 -0.19 -0.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 44.34 -0.19 -0.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 45.74 -0.19 -0.41%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 40.09 -0.19 -0.47%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 40.34 -0.19 -0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.94 -0.19 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 35.50 -0.25 -0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 39.29 -0.19 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 49.27 -0.18 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 5 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Tesla Semi
  • 34 mins “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 15 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 15 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 1 day WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 2 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th
  • 24 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 1 day Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 days Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany

Breaking News:

Turkey Halts Mediterranean Oil, Gas Survey On EU Sanctions Threat

The Single Biggest Threat To Venezuela's Future

The Single Biggest Threat To Venezuela's Future

The emergence of the decarbonization…

Venezuela’s Oil Crisis Is An Environmental Time Bomb

Venezuela’s Oil Crisis Is An Environmental Time Bomb

As sanctions continue to weigh…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Briefly Became Net Petroleum Importer This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 01, 2020, 1:30 PM CST

The United States briefly returned to being a net importer of crude oil and petroleum products in May and June this year, as U.S. crude oil and refinery output slumped at the start of the pandemic, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

The decline in U.S. crude oil production and the lower refinery runs resulted in a decline in America’s gross crude oil and petroleum product exports.

The U.S. was a net petroleum exporter between October 2019 and April 2020, but then it was briefly a net petroleum importer in May and June because of the lower domestic crude oil and refined products output.

U.S. net petroleum imports averaged 939,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May and 675,000 bpd in June. On an annual basis, U.S. net imports of petroleum dropped from a high of 12.5 million bpd in 2005 to 700,000 bpd last year, according to EIA data.

U.S. gross exports of petroleum products fell for three consecutive months, from a record high of 6.3 million bpd in February to 3.9 million bpd in May. This was the main factor in the overall shift in U.S. petroleum trade from net exports to net imports in May and June. Since then, gross petroleum product exports rose to 5.1 million bpd in September, according to the latest available figures.

In April, consumption of petroleum products in the world’s top oil consumer, the United States, slumped to its lowest level in decades, as lockdowns restricted travel and the economy slowed.

Refiners across the U.S. were cutting refinery runs after the plunge in prices and demand in early March. Refinery utilization rates dipped to below 70 percent in April—levels not seen in more than a decade. At the same time, U.S. oil producers curtailed some production as the oversupply persisted, storage filled up fast, and oil prices plummeted to unsustainable levels for the U.S. shale patch.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

New Study Links Texas Oil Refineries To Elevated Cancer Risk

Next Post

Turkey Halts Mediterranean Oil, Gas Survey On EU Sanctions Threat

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com