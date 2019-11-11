Trump’s Latest Trade War Comment Puts Oil Prices Under Pressure

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.82 -0.04 -0.07%
Brent Crude 56 mins 62.18 -0.33 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 +0.007 +0.27%
Mars US 1 hour 57.46 -0.43 -0.74%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.98 -0.34 -0.55%
Urals 17 hours 60.10 -1.50 -2.44%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 5 days 50.64 -0.53 -1.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 61.07 +0.26 +0.43%
Murban 17 hours 63.18 +0.27 +0.43%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 53.26 +0.47 +0.89%
Basra Light 17 hours 65.46 +0.15 +0.23%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.46 +0.65 +1.03%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 17 hours 63.94 +0.74 +1.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.98 -0.34 -0.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.12 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.84 +0.69 +1.96%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 51.24 +0.09 +0.18%
Premium Synthetic 73 days 57.64 +0.09 +0.16%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.99 +0.34 +0.68%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.59 +0.29 +0.61%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.59 +0.29 +0.61%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.99 +0.09 +0.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.59 +0.19 +0.34%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.49 +0.09 +0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 17 hours 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 60 days 65.61 +0.59 +0.91%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.81 -0.38 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.82 +0.09 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 1 hour China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 mins The lies and follies of the "cry wolf" enviros: No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet
  • 2 hours China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 43 mins Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 44 mins Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Council , more . . . .
  • 4 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 1 hour "Climate Migrants"
  • 4 hours New York State Taxpayers Lose 900 Million to Tesla
  • 57 mins Does Brazil Auction Flop Forbode the Outcome of the Saudi Aramco IPO ?
  • 1 min China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 19 hours Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 9 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 1 day Shale worm is turning...
  • 1 day Petroleum Industry Domain Names
  • 21 hours The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?

Breaking News:

Tesla Proves It Doesn’t Need Tax Credits To Survive

Aramco’s 658 Page Prospectus Fails To Answer The $2 Trillion Question

Aramco’s 658 Page Prospectus Fails To Answer The $2 Trillion Question

Saudi Aramco has released its…

Has Global Oil Production Really Peaked?

Has Global Oil Production Really Peaked?

The lack of significant new…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump’s Latest Trade War Comment Puts Oil Prices Under Pressure

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 11, 2019, 10:30 AM CST Trump's Latest

Oil prices were down early on Monday, as global markets brace for protracted talks in the U.S.-China trade war after optimism about an imminent rollback of tariffs faded.

At 11:14 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude was down 0.49 percent at US$56.96, and Brent Crude was down 0.18 percent at US$62.40.

Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss reports of the imminent lifting of tariffs and breakthrough in talks. This sent the oil market down on Monday, as participants fret about the implications for global trade, economic growth, and, as a result, global oil demand growth.

The trade talks with China are moving along “very nicely,” President Trump told reporters on Saturday.

“We have to make the right deal for the farmers, manufacturers, for everybody. And if we don’t make that right deal, we’re not going to make a deal,” President Trump said, referring to “incorrect reporting” while asked if he wants to roll back some of the tariffs.

“I’d like to make a deal, but it’s got to be the right deal. China very much wants to make a deal. They’re having the worst year they’ve had in 57 years. Their supply chain is all broken, like an egg,” President Trump noted.

Related: Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Analysts at Commerzbank expect the trade war headlines and potential breakthroughs or stalemates in talks to dictate the direction of oil prices over the next few days and weeks.

Chinese data during the weekend showed continued weakness in Chinese economic growth. China’s producer price index (PPI) slumped the most in October since July 2016, while car sales fell for the 16th month in a row. Both sets of data suggest that China’s economic growth continues to slow down, which, combined with an overall global economic growth slowdown, doesn’t bode well for oil demand growth, and consequently, oil prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Key Canadian Oil Pipeline Finally Back Online

Next Post

Another Oil Major Is Fleeing The North Sea

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com