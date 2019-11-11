Key Canadian Oil Pipeline Finally Back Online

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.82 -0.04 -0.07%
Brent Crude 56 mins 62.18 -0.33 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 +0.007 +0.27%
Mars US 1 hour 57.46 -0.43 -0.74%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.98 -0.34 -0.55%
Urals 17 hours 60.10 -1.50 -2.44%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 5 days 50.64 -0.53 -1.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 61.07 +0.26 +0.43%
Murban 17 hours 63.18 +0.27 +0.43%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 53.26 +0.47 +0.89%
Basra Light 17 hours 65.46 +0.15 +0.23%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.46 +0.65 +1.03%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 17 hours 63.94 +0.74 +1.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.98 -0.34 -0.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.12 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.84 +0.69 +1.96%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 51.24 +0.09 +0.18%
Premium Synthetic 73 days 57.64 +0.09 +0.16%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.99 +0.34 +0.68%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.59 +0.29 +0.61%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.59 +0.29 +0.61%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.99 +0.09 +0.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.59 +0.19 +0.34%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.49 +0.09 +0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 17 hours 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 60 days 65.61 +0.59 +0.91%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.81 -0.38 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.82 +0.09 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 1 hour China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 mins The lies and follies of the "cry wolf" enviros: No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet
  • 2 hours China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 43 mins Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 44 mins Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Council , more . . . .
  • 4 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 1 hour "Climate Migrants"
  • 4 hours New York State Taxpayers Lose 900 Million to Tesla
  • 57 mins Does Brazil Auction Flop Forbode the Outcome of the Saudi Aramco IPO ?
  • 1 min China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 19 hours Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 9 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 1 day Shale worm is turning...
  • 1 day Petroleum Industry Domain Names
  • 21 hours The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?

Breaking News:

Tesla Proves It Doesn’t Need Tax Credits To Survive

Preparing For The Aramco IPO

Preparing For The Aramco IPO

Saudi Aramco is scheduled to…

The Aramco Valuation Will Soon Be Revealed

The Aramco Valuation Will Soon Be Revealed

There was a familiar oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Key Canadian Oil Pipeline Finally Back Online

By Irina Slav - Nov 11, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Pipeline

The Keystone oil pipeline has resumed operation after a temporary shutdown following a spill of about 9,000 barrels in North Dakota, operator TC Energy has said.

The restart followed the approval of TC Energy’s repair-and-restart plan, requested by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), which ordered the shutdown of the pipeline.

Initially, TC Energy said Keystone will operate at reduced pressure, which will then be increased gradually until it reached its normal operating conditions. The cause of the spill has not been established yet.

This is the second shutdown of the 590,000-bpd pipeline that transports Albertan crude to the United States in less than a month. In mid-October, TC Energy itself shut down the pipeline declaring force majeure after severe snowstorms in Manitoba.

The $5.2-billion Keystone pipeline, which began operating in 2010, is one of the few vital outlets for Canadian crude. Any disruption to its operation is bound to affect prices sharply due to the lack of alternative outlets. Unfortunately for the industry, there were several spills from the pipeline over the last ten years, as noted in the PHMSA order, which will strengthen the anti-pipeline arguments of various groups.

Related: Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

The system that Keystone is part of is also planned to include the highly controversial Keystone XL pipeline, estimated to cost some $8 billion and repeatedly blocked by various U.S. authorities, notably including the veto of President Barack Obama a few years ago.

While Keystone XL is now back on the table, challenges persist. Last year, a federal judge blocked work on the project, but the government has appealed that ruling but has in the meantime completed a new environmental assessment of the project as per the ruling. With the latest Keystone spill, however, opposition against the other pipeline has grown, further compromising its chances of ever being built.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

Next Post

Trump’s Latest Trade War Comment Puts Oil Prices Under Pressure

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com