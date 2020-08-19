OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 42.90 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 45.39 -0.07 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.433 +0.016 +0.66%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 44.19 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
Graph down Urals 2 days 43.70 -0.40 -0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.74 +0.16 +0.39%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.433 +0.016 +0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.48 +0.90 +2.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.68 +0.57 +1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.61 +0.41 +0.93%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.63 +1.14 +2.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.61 +0.29 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.69 +0.38 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 30.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 33.37 -0.05 -0.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 42.12 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 43.52 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 39.57 -0.05 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 39.42 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 37.67 -0.05 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.33 +0.71 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 36.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 40.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 2 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 1 hour BLM and Reparations
  • 14 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 21 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 1 day In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 22 hours Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 3 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 1 day The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 1 day The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 days https://electrek.co/2020/08/15/tesla-world-biggest-casting-machine-outside-fremont-factory/
  • 15 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 1 day Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.

Breaking News:

Tech Giants Are Building Carbon Footprint Software For Big Oil

Lithium-Ion Battery Production Set To Quadruple This Decade

Lithium-Ion Battery Production Set To Quadruple This Decade

The global lithium-ion cell manufacturing…

Investors Are Looking To China To Find The Next Tesla

Investors Are Looking To China To Find The Next Tesla

The dramatic rise in Tesla’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Seeks To Slap More Sanctions On Venezuela

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 19, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

The U.S. federal government is considering more sanctions to add to a list aimed at severing the lifeline between the Venezuelan government and oil revenues that, according to Washington, are the only thing keeping Nicolas Maduro in power.

Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, that Washington is mulling over sanctioning swap deals between PDVSA and other energy companies. The discussions have been going on for months but no decision has been made yet as the administration prioritized punishing Iran for helping Venezuela with fuel exports.

Earlier this month, the U.S. administration said it had seized Iranian fuel cargos en route to Venezuela in what was a first since the start of the maximum pressure campaign of the Trump government against Venezuela. The fuel was going to Venezuela to help alleviate a severe gasoline shortage caused both by the sanctions and also by years of neglect at Venezuelan refineries, as well as by the suspension of diluent imports from the United States amid the escalation between the two.

Despite this maximum pressure, however, Venezuela is still finding ways to export crude oil and in July these exports even managed to rise to the highest in four months to 325,000 bpd. This is still way below what the country with the largest oil reserves in the world used to export before it fell in the crosshairs of Trump but was still an increase, made possible by the sort of deal the U.S. leadership now wants to sanction: diesel-for-crude swaps.

Since the start of the year, Venezuela’s exports have averaged 535,000 bpd, according to Bloomberg. This is the lowest export rate in seven decades and most of it has been made possible by the swap deals, with companies including Reliance Industries, Spain’s Repsol, and Italian Eni. According to Bloomberg data, this month alone, some 80 percent of Venezuelan oil contracted for export was in oil-for-diesel swaps.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Haftar May Reopen Oil Ports In Libya To Tackle Power Shortages

Next Post

Tech Giants Are Building Carbon Footprint Software For Big Oil

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally
Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion

Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion


Most Commented

Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com