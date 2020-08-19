Tech Giants Are Building Carbon Footprint Software For Big Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.81 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 45.33 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.420 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 44.19 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
Graph down Urals 2 days 43.70 -0.40 -0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.74 +0.16 +0.39%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.420 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph up Marine 2 days 44.48 +0.90 +2.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.68 +0.57 +1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.61 +0.41 +0.93%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.63 +1.14 +2.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.61 +0.29 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.68 +0.29 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.69 +0.38 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 30.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 33.37 -0.05 -0.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 42.12 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 43.52 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 39.57 -0.05 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 39.42 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 37.67 -0.05 -0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.33 +0.71 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 36.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 40.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Tech Giants Are Building Carbon Footprint Software For Big Oil

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Inventories Dwindle

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Inventories Dwindle

Declining inventories and US rigs…

Electric Cars Not As Green As Thought, But Cleaner Than Gas Powered Vehicles

Electric Cars Not As Green As Thought, But Cleaner Than Gas Powered Vehicles

The boom in the electric…

Tech Giants Are Building Carbon Footprint Software For Big Oil

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 19, 2020, 12:15 PM CDT

A growing number of oil and gas companies are looking to measure and reduce their carbon emissions under increased pressure from shareholders to join the fight against climate change - and the result is that the tech industry is starting to get into the oil and gas game.

A growing number of technology companies – from well-established names to start-ups – are now launching carbon emissions tracking and accounting software, Reuters reports.

In June, Germany's SAP launched a carbon emissions accounting system to help firms manage and reduce their carbon footprint and accelerate the move to sustainable business practices.

"Our goal is to create transparency about carbon emissions all the way through the value chain, across industries, geographies, products, and services," Toby Croucher, head of Solution Management for Climate 21 and Sustainability at SAP, said in June.

Salesforce also has a carbon accounting offering to help companies in many industries track, analyze, and reduce their carbon emissions.

Venture-backed software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Persefoni, founded this year and based in Arizona, announced on Tuesday the launch of its carbon footprint management platform and the closing of US$3.5 million in seed round funding, led by Rice Investment Group, which invests in energy firms.

Related: COVID-19 Positive Russian Oil Minister Will Join OPEC+ Meeting

"Persefoni has already witnessed incredible demand for a platform to do just that from some of the world's largest companies and institutional investors across every sector and geography," Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-Founder of Persefoni, said in a statement.

Daniel Rice IV, Co-Founder and Partner at Rice Investment Group, said:

"As energy-focused investors, we are acutely aware of the growing demand from all stakeholders for standardized, quality information about companies' carbon footprints."

Some oil and gas companies in Europe have already committed to targets to significantly reduce their carbon emissions in the next decades. Some, including BP and Shell, aim to become net-zero energy businesses by 2050 or sooner. The largest U.S. oil firms, however, have not made any such pledges, but investor pressure on Exxon and Chevron to start accounting for climate risks is mounting.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Trump Seeks To Slap More Sanctions On Venezuela

