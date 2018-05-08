Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.73 -1.00 -1.41%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.72 -0.45 -0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.735 -0.006 -0.22%
Mars US 22 hours 70.27 +1.14 +1.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.45 +1.46 +2.06%
Urals 2 days 70.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.19 +1.03 +1.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.19 +1.03 +1.41%
Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 5 days 60.64 +0.74 +1.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.735 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.13 +2.10 +3.00%
Murban 2 days 75.43 +2.10 +2.86%
Iran Heavy 5 days 68.92 +0.98 +1.44%
Basra Light 5 days 72.47 +1.24 +1.74%
Saharan Blend 5 days 73.66 +0.98 +1.35%
Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Girassol 5 days 73.98 +1.14 +1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.45 +1.46 +2.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.05 -1.81 -3.49%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.73 +1.01 +1.95%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.48 +1.01 +1.45%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.83 +1.01 +1.45%
Sweet Crude 2 days 62.73 +1.01 +1.64%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.73 +1.01 +1.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.73 +1.01 +1.75%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.73 +1.01 +1.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.73 +1.26 +1.92%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.23 +1.01 +1.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.19 +1.03 +1.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 +1.00 +1.51%
Giddings 2 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.46 +1.27 +1.74%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.68 +1.01 +1.59%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.63 +1.01 +1.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.63 +1.01 +1.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.18 +1.01 +1.53%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.49 +1.01 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 18 mins Iran Doesn't Want Higher Oil Prices
  • 21 mins Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 3 hours Russian emperor: Putin Is Sworn In as Russia’s President
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Cracks $70, Dollar Heads Towards 2018 High
  • 8 hours Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 19 hours WH sends $15 billion in proposed spending cuts
  • 6 hours Again?Germany Probes Audi For Potential New Illegal Emissions Device
  • 1 hour Americans More Likely To Buy Electric Cars, AAA study finds
  • 1 day VW Just Ordered $48 Billion in Electric Car Batteries. That's About What Tesla Is Worth Right Now
  • 1 day Robots delivering coffee at Silicon Valley campus
  • 53 mins The Iran Deal
  • 4 hours Electric Buses are Eating into Oil Demand
  • 18 hours Oil at $300?
  • 1 day What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 2 days What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 12 hours CNN's Unethical Cobalt Expose is Unfair to EVs

Breaking News:

BP, Iraq Sign Deal To Triple Kirkuk Oil Production To 1 Million Bpd

Eight Geopolitical Risks That Could Send Oil Prices Surging

Eight Geopolitical Risks That Could Send Oil Prices Surging

The geopolitical risk premium has…

Are The Oil Majors Undervalued?

Are The Oil Majors Undervalued?

While the oil majors have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Scraps “Defective" Iran Deal

By Safehaven.com - May 08, 2018, 2:11 PM CDT Trump

Trump has announced that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, calling it “defective at its core”. He has also allegedly vowed to initiate new sanctions, CNN reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

“I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” Trump said. "It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and cotton structure of the current agreement," he said. "The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing we know exactly what will happen."

"The so-called Iran deal was supposed to protect the United States and our allies from the lunacy of an Iranian nuclear bomb, a weapon that will only endanger the survival of the Iranian regime," the President said. "In fact, the deal allowed Iran to continue enriching uranium and over time reach the brink of a nuclear breakout."

As for sanctions, this won’t be an immediate shock because nothing can proceed without detailed guidance from the government for the private sector—and no one even knows what the sanctions will be.

While Trump has a tendency to deliver announcements in black-and-white terms because he believes his voters understand policy only in these terms, a withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal isn’t as simple as this.

This is exactly why the market shouldn’t take a doom or gloom approach to Trump policy announcements.

We still haven’t heard about whether Trump plans specifically to renew the waiver on oil sanctions from 2012. If he removes that waiver, there will be new sanctions—yes—but everyone would have half a year to prepare. It wouldn’t mean an immediate, significant reduction in Iranian oil. This specific decision must be made by May 12.

Related: Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

There are other potential sanctions to consider, as well, and so far, we have only a vague statement by an unnamed official that sanctions will be initiated.

On July 11, the waivers for sanctions renewal on other activities such as insurance, shipping, transportation and finance comes up—and we also don’t know what will happen here.

And a lot can happen in between: Including an Iranian interpretation of all of this as carte blanche to relaunch its nuclear program. Therein lies the biggest danger in Trump’s policy. It largely incentivizes Iran to keep working on its nuclear weapons program.

That is the most horrifying prospect for Europe, which will do whatever it can to keep this deal alive without the U.S. Likewise, Europe could also refuse to honor U.S. sanctions against Iran, though in the past, Brussels hasn’t show much by way of teeth in dealing with Washington.

Iran has already intimated that Europe has a shot at keeping this deal going. On Tuesday, Deputy Speak of Parliament Ali Motahari told Iranian media that “If the Europeans are willing to give us sufficient guarantees, it makes sense for us to stay in the deal.”

By 2:52p.m. EST, the Dow was falling on the news, having lost 86 points.

(Click to enlarge)

Oil prices, which had shown a fair amount of volatility over speculation on the Iran announcement, appear to be heading back upwards on the news.

By Josh Owens for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell Sells Stake In Canadian Natural Resources

Next Post

BP, Iraq Sign Deal To Triple Kirkuk Oil Production To 1 Million Bpd

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com