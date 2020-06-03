Trump: Saudi Arabia And Russia Will Extend Cuts

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 36.80 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 mins 39.21 -0.36 -0.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.826 +0.049 +2.76%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 38.11 +1.57 +4.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 34.95 +1.27 +3.77%
Graph up Urals 1 day 37.60 +1.20 +3.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 38.38 +1.64 +4.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 38.38 +1.64 +4.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 37.89 +2.00 +5.57%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 32.40 +1.26 +4.05%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.826 +0.049 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 39.20 +0.90 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 1 day 39.20 +0.55 +1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 35.00 +2.25 +6.87%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 42.19 +1.00 +2.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 38.77 +2.22 +6.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 37.89 +2.00 +5.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 37.89 +2.00 +5.57%
Chart Girassol 1 day 39.70 +2.44 +6.55%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 34.95 +1.27 +3.77%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 16 hours 27.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 33.31 +1.37 +4.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 35.81 +1.37 +3.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 37.21 +1.37 +3.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 36.81 +1.37 +3.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 31.81 +1.37 +4.50%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 31.81 +1.37 +4.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 32.31 +1.37 +4.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 36.81 +1.37 +3.87%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 31.81 +1.37 +4.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 38.38 +1.64 +4.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 33.25 +1.25 +3.91%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 27.00 +1.25 +4.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 38.42 +0.29 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 30.76 +1.37 +4.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 34.71 +1.37 +4.11%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 34.71 +1.37 +4.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 33.25 +1.25 +3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 27.00 +1.25 +4.85%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 40.39 +1.37 +3.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 17 mins Rioting and Protesting
  • 1 hour National Guard kills again
  • 7 hours WHY was George Floyd Murdered and Why Publicly
  • 7 hours Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 22 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 11 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 22 hours Build Back Better is the Latest Globalist Plot
  • 15 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 15 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 22 hours Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 1 day Yale University Epidemiologist Publishes Paper on Major Benefits of Hydroxchloroquine for High-risk Outpatients. Quacksalvers like Fauci should put lives ahead of Politics
  • 1 day So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 1 day Thugs in Trumpistan

Breaking News:

Trump: Saudi Arabia And Russia Will Extend Cuts

New Spat Between U.S. And China Could Crush $52 Billion Energy Deal

New Spat Between U.S. And China Could Crush $52 Billion Energy Deal

The latest escalation between the…

The Big Tech Company Backing Canada's Oil Sands

The Big Tech Company Backing Canada's Oil Sands

Though Big Tech has played…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump: Saudi Arabia And Russia Will Extend Cuts

By Irina Slav - Jun 03, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

U.S. President Donald Trump believes OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia and Russia specifically will stick to their oil production cut agreement, a senior Washington official told Reuters, adding that a change of course would harm the global economy.

“We trust that other major oil producers will not revert to policies that impede an orderly and swift recovery from these unprecedented global economic conditions,” the official said.

Reuters recalls Trump’s conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed, during which he effectively threatened to pull out U.S. troops stationed in the Kingdom unless Saudi Arabia continued to pump oil at reduced rates, and with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. No details were released about this particular call, although the OPEC+ cuts were one of the topics discussed.

OPEC+ is currently producing 9.7 million bpd less than a baseline agreed in early April. For most OPEC+ members, the baseline was their average daily production rate from October 2018 but for Saudi Arabia and Russia, it was their average daily in March, from which both had to cut to 8.5 million bpd. Yet Saudi Arabia said it would cut a million bpd deeper as a show of goodwill, while Nigeria and Iraq again lagged in compliance, per May data.

The 9.7-million-bpd cuts were to be in effect over May and June, after which they were to be eased to a total 7.7 million bpd, to stay in effect until the end of this year. From 2021, the caps would ease further to 5.8 million bpd, to remain in effect until the end of April 2022.

Yet now there has been talk, backed by Saudi Arabia, to keep the caps at 9.7 million bpd beyond the end-June expiry of this phase of the deal. There were reports late last month that Russia’s Alexander Novak was discussing the extension of the deeper cuts with oil companies. It remains to be seen whether they had agreed.

OPEC+ was supposed to meet next week but the meeting may be moved to this week to give Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait to make their next export allocations.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 Alt text

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com