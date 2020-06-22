Trump Backtracks On Potential Meeting With Venezuelan President

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.43 +0.68 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 42.83 +0.64 +1.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.650 -0.019 -1.14%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 40.65 +0.71 +1.78%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 39.45 +1.75 +4.64%
Graph up Urals 4 days 41.35 +0.95 +2.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.77 +0.68 +1.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 40.77 +0.68 +1.70%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.80 +1.12 +2.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 35.04 +0.87 +2.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.650 -0.019 -1.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 43.33 +1.89 +4.56%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.03 +1.79 +4.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 42.33 +1.32 +3.22%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 46.09 +1.09 +2.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 42.13 +1.06 +2.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 41.80 +1.12 +2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.80 +1.12 +2.75%
Chart Girassol 4 days 43.77 +1.41 +3.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 39.45 +1.75 +4.64%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 28.86 +0.69 +2.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 36.33 +0.78 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 38.83 +0.78 +2.05%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 40.23 +0.78 +1.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 39.83 +0.78 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 34.83 +0.78 +2.29%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 34.83 +0.78 +2.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 35.33 +0.78 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 39.83 +0.78 +2.00%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 34.83 +0.78 +2.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.77 +0.68 +1.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 36.25 +1.75 +5.07%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 30.00 +1.75 +6.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.77 +0.86 +2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 33.70 +2.51 +8.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 37.65 +2.51 +7.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 37.65 +2.51 +7.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 36.25 +1.75 +5.07%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.00 +1.00 +3.45%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.39 +0.91 +2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 13 hours What Is Your Political Ideology?
  • 10 hours Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 2 mins A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 16 hours Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 7 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 1 day Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 16 mins 3d printing record tall turbines
  • 1 day No Man's Land? Pompeo Says Way U.S. Treats Hong Kong Depends On How China Does
  • 2 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 20 hours Things Are Gonna Get Worst: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High As Second Wave Of Layoffs Hits Industries
  • 2 hours U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 2 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 1 day Enough is Enough...
  • 2 days OP article, "The oil price rally may have come to an end, with the long-feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections having now arrived, posing renewed threats to the global economy". That's a Lie

Breaking News:

Trump Backtracks On Potential Meeting With Venezuelan President

The Most Vulnerable Of The Oil Majors

The Most Vulnerable Of The Oil Majors

A new report from WoodMac…

Is This The Best Long-Term Energy Play?

Is This The Best Long-Term Energy Play?

As oil markets slowly recover…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Backtracks On Potential Meeting With Venezuelan President

By Irina Slav - Jun 22, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

In an exclusive interview for Axios, Trump said this weekend that he is not opposed to a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro. The comments appeared to be a break from Trump’s usual narrative when it comes to Venezuela.

"I would maybe think about that. ... Maduro would like to meet. And I'm never opposed to meetings — you know, rarely opposed to meetings,” the U.S. president said in response to Jonathan Swan’s question of whether he would meet with the Venezuelan president.

"I always say, you lose very little with meetings. But at this moment, I've turned them down," Trump added.

President Donald Trump clarified his interview comments on Monday morning, saying on Twitter: “My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against the oppressive Maduro regime! I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!”

Related: EV Batteries Are About To Get Their Own Passports

Swan went on to quote an unnamed former White House official as telling him that the Maduro administration had approached the White House twice since Trump became president and that Trump had expressed a willingness to meet with Maduro that had caused “a recurring concern” among members of his staff.

Publicly, Trump embraced opposition leader Juan Guaido, former president of the opposition-dominated Venezuelan parliament, who declared himself interim president last year, as he refused to recognise the results of the election that won Maduro a second term.

Since them, the U.S. has been tightening sanctions against the Maduro government, with an almost exclusive focus on its oil industry as the only lifeline to a cash-strapped government. The sanctions have had some of the desired effect: Venezuela’s oil production has slumped to lows not seen in decades, and its exports have shrunk significantly, although the country still exports crude, mainly to China.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China's New Clean Car Rule Is Great News For Its Automotive Industry

Next Post

China's New Clean Car Rule Is Great News For Its Automotive Industry

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC Compliance With Output Cuts Was Only 74% In May

OPEC Compliance With Output Cuts Was Only 74% In May


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com