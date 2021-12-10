Travel Stocks Take A Hit As UK Enacts New Measures To Curb Omicron

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.33 +0.39 +0.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.73 +0.31 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.883 +0.069 +1.81%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.246 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.134 +0.006 +0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.83 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 70.34 -0.82 -1.15%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.134 +0.006 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.57 +0.74 +1.00%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.78 +0.74 +0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 71.23 -0.36 -0.50%
Graph down Basra Light 10 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.77 -0.61 -0.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.83 -0.35 -0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.83 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.74 -0.70 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.09 +3.68 +5.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.35 -1.27 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.99 -1.47 -2.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 69.94 -1.42 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 71.34 -1.42 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 66.49 -1.12 -1.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 62.69 -1.17 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 62.69 -1.17 -1.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 64.64 -1.72 -2.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 66.14 -1.42 -2.10%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.19 -1.07 -1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.83 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.27 +1.99 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 64.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.10 +0.31 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 57 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 19 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 4 hours "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Delta variant in European Union
  • 18 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time

Breaking News:

Travel Stocks Take A Hit As UK Enacts New Measures To Curb Omicron

The Lithium Tech That May Send The EV Boom Into Overdrive

The Lithium Tech That May Send The EV Boom Into Overdrive

Tesla helped push the world’s…

The Tech Breakthrough That Could Transform The Lithium Industry

The Tech Breakthrough That Could Transform The Lithium Industry

A small tech company is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Travel Stocks Take A Hit As UK Enacts New Measures To Curb Omicron

By City A.M - Dec 10, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

Travel stocks led London markets lower yesterday as investors took flight from the sector after the UK government launched tougher Covid-19 restrictions this week.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index dipped 0.22 percent to close at 7,321.26 points, reversing some of this week’s gains.

The mid-cap FTSE 250, which is more aligned to the health of the UK economy, lost 0.35 percent to finish at 23,148.04 points.

Travel and leisure stocks weighed down London markets as the outlook for the sector was clouded by the government enacting its Plan B measures to curb the spread of Omicron.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reinstated work from home guidance, expanded mask wearing to a wider pool of venues and introduced vaccine passports on Wednesday.

The announcement hit airlines, with British Airways owner IAG plunging more than three percent. Short haul airlines easyJet and Wizz Air both fell more than 2.40 percent.

Aerospace engineer Rolls Royce was the worst performer on the FTSE 100, having 3.37 percent shaved off its share price.

The travel sector’s losses bled into leisure stocks. Premier Inn owner Whitbread dipped 0.23 percent and InterContinental Hotels Group fell 1.62 percent.

London’s poor performance extended into the continent. Germany’s Dax 30 fell 0.30 percent, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.09 percent.

The pound was broadly flat against the greenback.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Will Supply Full Volumes To Asia

Next Post

Pemex Plans Cut In Oil Exports In 2022

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

 Alt text

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com