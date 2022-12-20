Transneft Claims Germany And Poland Have Ordered More Russian Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 76.19 +1.00 +1.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.14 +0.34 +0.43%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.81 +0.65 +0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.653 -0.198 -3.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.184 +0.006 +0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 70.34 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.184 +0.006 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.41 -0.97 -1.29%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.25 -1.20 -1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 74.57 +0.71 +0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 385 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.86 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.14 +1.19 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 49.58 +1.22 +2.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 54.13 +0.92 +1.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 77.53 +0.92 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 75.78 +0.92 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 72.93 +0.92 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 69.63 +0.92 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 69.63 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 70.93 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 79.88 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 69.23 +0.92 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 64.25 -1.50 -2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.37 -1.82 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.53 -2.14 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 13 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Russia Is Training Belarusian Combat Pilots As Ukraine Fears New Assault

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

Investment banks expect higher oil…

Central Asia’s ’Water Wars” Are Heating Up

Central Asia’s ’Water Wars” Are Heating Up

Access to water has been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Transneft Claims Germany And Poland Have Ordered More Russian Oil

By Irina Slav - Dec 20, 2022, 5:30 AM CST

Russia’s pipeline operator Transneft has received orders for crude oil purchases from Germany and Poland, Russia’s RIA Novosti reported today, citing the chief executive of Transneft, Nikolay Tokarev.

The oil will be shipped via the Druzhba pipeline which is not covered by the European Union’s embargo on Russian crude oil imports, which only focuses on seaborne deliveries.

The embargo, which went into effect on December 5, seeks to reduce Russia’s income from oil exports, which the EU says the country is using to fund the war in Ukraine. Two months later, on February 5, the EU will put into effect an embargo on Russian oil product exports.

The news about orders for Transneft comes after in November Poland called for sanctions on the Druzhba pipeline in a bid to squeeze Russian oil exports to Europe further and quit a deal it already had for Russian oil deliveries through the pipeline without having to pay penalties on the contract.

Germany, for its part, had pledged to stop buying Russian oil completely from next year. To do that, it secured a deal with Poland for the supply of non-Russian crude for the German Schwedt refinery, formerly owned by Rosneft but taken over by the German government earlier this year.

Per the deal, Poland pledged to ensure the delivery of two to three oil cargos of 100,000 tons each monthly, beginning in January, according to an unnamed source close to the negotiations, cited by Reuters.

Meanwhile, top Polish refiner Orlen said in November it had applied to Transneft for the delivery of 3 million tons of crude oil via Druzhba over the course of 2023.

The Druzhba pipeline also carries crude to landlocked Hungary, Slovakia, and Czechia, which were all against sanctioning the infrastructure due to the challenging nature of trying to diversify their oil supply.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asian LNG Importers Set To Benefit From The EU Gas Price Cap

Next Post

Russia Is Training Belarusian Combat Pilots As Ukraine Fears New Assault

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

China’s Zero-Covid Tweaks Are A False Flag For Oil Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com