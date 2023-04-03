Traders Predict 25-Point Rate Hike After OPEC+ Surprise Oil Output Cut

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.48 +4.81 +6.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.74 +4.85 +6.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.20 +5.25 +6.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.136 -0.080 -3.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.752 +0.071 +2.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 3 days 73.62 +1.45 +2.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.752 +0.071 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 77.19 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 4 days 78.92 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 76.55 +1.01 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 489 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 78.87 +0.90 +1.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 4 days 79.73 +0.79 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.50 +1.44 +2.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.42 +1.30 +2.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 77.82 +1.30 +1.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.07 +1.30 +1.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.22 +1.30 +1.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 69.92 +1.30 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 69.92 +1.30 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.22 +1.30 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.17 +1.30 +1.65%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.52 +1.30 +1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.36 +1.21 +1.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.20 +1.30 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 33 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 5 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 10 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 12 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Traders Predict 25-Point Rate Hike After OPEC+ Surprise Oil Output Cut

Nickel Buyers On Edge As Another LME Scandal Unfolds

Nickel Buyers On Edge As Another LME Scandal Unfolds

Reports of potential fraud in…

Demand For Fuel Tankers Jumps Amid Global Trade Reshuffle

Demand For Fuel Tankers Jumps Amid Global Trade Reshuffle

Orders for fuel tankers have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Traders Predict 25-Point Rate Hike After OPEC+ Surprise Oil Output Cut

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 03, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

A 25-basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in May is now more likely to materialize as a result of the surprise oil production cut announced on Sunday by OPEC+, futures traders predict. 

Chances now are higher for a May interest rate hike on the same level as the most recent hike, which was one-quarter of a percentage point, MarketWatch cited Fed funds futures traders as saying.

Fed funds futures traders now pinpoint a more than 58% chance of the May rate hike, up from 48% last Friday. 

On Sunday, OPEC+ shocked oil markets by announcing that output would be reduced further, by around 1.66 million barrels per day, resulting in a massive 8% rally in crude oil prices late in the day. The new cuts, in combination with existing reductions, represent 3.7% of total global oil demand. At the same time, Russia said it would extend production cuts of 500,000 bpd until the end of this year. 

On March 22, oil prices rose 2% after the Federal Reserve raised the key short-term interest rate by 25 basis points, with the smaller rate hike intended to reflect what the Fed called a “sound and resilient” U.S. banking system, after rapid rises in interest rates ultimately led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). 

At 11:14 a.m. EST, Brent crude was trading up 5.66% at $84.41, for a $4.52 gain on the day. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading up 5.79%, breaking the $80 level at $80.05, for a $4.38 gain on the day. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla Smashes Q1 Delivery Record Thanks To Price Cuts

Next Post

Tesla Smashes Q1 Delivery Record Thanks To Price Cuts

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com