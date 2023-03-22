Oil Prices Rise As Fed Announces Small Rate Hike

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.94 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 75.79 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.50 +1.37 +1.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.212 -0.136 -5.79%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.568 +0.029 +1.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.96 +3.19 +4.51%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 69.23 +1.94 +2.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.568 +0.029 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.05 +3.40 +4.88%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.08 +3.69 +5.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 71.72 +1.96 +2.81%
Graph down Basra Light 478 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.03 +1.63 +2.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.50 +1.64 +2.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.96 +3.19 +4.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.95 +2.16 +4.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.42 +1.85 +3.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.82 +1.85 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.07 +1.85 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.22 +1.85 +2.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.92 +1.85 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.92 +1.85 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.22 +1.85 +2.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 74.17 +1.85 +2.56%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 63.52 +1.85 +3.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +2.00 +3.13%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.75 +2.00 +3.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 61.86 +1.69 +2.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.81 +1.69 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.81 +1.69 +2.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.00 +2.00 +3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 73.95 +0.90 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 16 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 23 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise As Fed Announces Small Rate Hike

EU Looks To Extend Natural Gas Consumption Cuts For Another Year

EU Looks To Extend Natural Gas Consumption Cuts For Another Year

The European Commission, as expected,…

Fundamentals Take A Back Seat As Fear Dominates Oil Markets

Fundamentals Take A Back Seat As Fear Dominates Oil Markets

Fundamentals will be of secondary…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Rise As Fed Announces Small Rate Hike

By Michael Kern - Mar 22, 2023, 1:22 PM CDT

Oil prices were trading up close to 2% on Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve raised the key short-term interest rate by 25 basis points, emphasizing that the “U.S. banking system is sound and resilient”. 

The rapid rise in interest rates ultimately led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and a new study shows that scores of other banks are at risk of collapse due to high interest rates. 

While the Fed said it was not ignoring problems with banks, officials said the financial system nonetheless remained stable, even if we will experience a softening of the economy. 

“Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain,” Fed said.

The Fed’s Wednesday move to continue with an aggressive campaign to calm inflation comes after much speculation that it might abandon aggressive moves in light of the failures of regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.

Some indications that the Fed would continue along the path emerged last week when the European Central Bank hiked rates by 50 basis points, despite the plunge in Credit Suisse shares that prompted a takeover move by UBS to shore up global financial markets. 

Oil prices had already gained some ground this morning after major losses earlier this week and last week. 

At 2:47 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading up 1.79% at $76.67 per barrel, while WTI was trading up 1.68%, at $70.84 per barrel.The Federal Reserve is now forecasting another 25-basis-point hike this year, topping out at 5% to 5.25%, noting that "additional policy firming may be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time."

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gunvor Looks To Replicate European Power Trading Success In U.S.

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com