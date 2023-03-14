TotalEnergies’ Mozambique Facility Won’t Export LNG Before 2027

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.09 -1.71 -2.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.18 -1.59 -1.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.90 -1.36 -1.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.608 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.569 -0.022 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.72 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 74.60 -1.73 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.569 -0.022 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.19 +1.87 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.34 +2.15 +2.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.72 -1.02 -1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 469 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.24 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.89 -1.22 -1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.72 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.07 -1.99 -3.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 53.55 -1.88 -3.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 76.95 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 75.20 -1.88 -2.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 72.35 -1.88 -2.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 70.35 -1.88 -2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 79.30 -1.88 -2.32%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 68.65 -1.88 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.10 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 69.21 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.16 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.16 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 8 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 15 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies’ Mozambique Facility Won’t Export LNG Before 2027

EU To Overhaul Electricity Market To Encourage More Renewables

EU To Overhaul Electricity Market To Encourage More Renewables

The European Union is set…

The Impressive Impact Of Clean Energy Projects On Global Emissions In 2022

The Impressive Impact Of Clean Energy Projects On Global Emissions In 2022

The IEA has reported that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

TotalEnergies’ Mozambique Facility Won’t Export LNG Before 2027

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 14, 2023, 7:40 AM CDT

TotalEnergies’ $20-billion project for an LNG export facility in Mozambique is not expected to start operations until 2027 at the earliest, even if the French supermajor quickly decides to lift the force majeure on the works and proceed with development.  

“From the time we restart to production, we need another four years to build the facility,” Stephane Le Galles, project director at TotalEnergies, told Bloomberg while on a visit to the construction site in northeastern Mozambique.

Exports from the plant could start “2027 at the best,” Le Galles added.

TotalEnergies suspended works on the project in 2021 following Islamist militant attacks in towns close to the site. The project site is close to the town of Palma in the Cabo Delgado province, where Islamic State-affiliated militants have been active for a few years. In the spring of 2021, Islamic State-affiliated militants raided the town of Palma in attacks that left dozens of people killed.  

TotalEnergies has yet to decide when to resume the project, with several conditions needed for a positive decision, Le Galles said. Those include the same project costs, an improved security situation, Mozambique government officials returning to the towns of Palma and Mocimboa da Praia, and an assessment of the human rights conditions in the Cabo Delgado province.

Last month, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné visited Cabo Delgado and entrusted Jean-Christophe Rufin, an expert in humanitarian action and human rights, with an independent mission to assess the humanitarian situation in the province.

Saipem, the Italian engineering group which is a subcontractor for TotalEnergies in the Mozambique project, expects to “gradually restart” work on the project, “according to the information received by our clients, starting from July this year,” Saipem’s CEO Alessandro Puliti said on an earnings call at the end of February.   

While insurgents and attacks have stalled TotalEnergies’ project in Mozambique, Italy’s Eni in November started Mozambique’s first LNG exports from the Coral gas field in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

ING Further Restricts Lending To The Oil And Gas Industry

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com