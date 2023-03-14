ING Further Restricts Lending To The Oil And Gas Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.53 -1.27 -1.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.65 -1.12 -1.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.90 -1.36 -1.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.625 +0.019 +0.73%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.584 -0.008 -0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.72 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 74.60 -1.73 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.584 -0.008 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.19 +1.87 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.34 +2.15 +2.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.72 -1.02 -1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 469 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.24 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.89 -1.22 -1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.72 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.07 -1.99 -3.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 53.55 -1.88 -3.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 76.95 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 75.20 -1.88 -2.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 72.35 -1.88 -2.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 70.35 -1.88 -2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 79.30 -1.88 -2.32%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 68.65 -1.88 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.75 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.10 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 69.21 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.16 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.16 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 8 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 15 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

ING Further Restricts Lending To The Oil And Gas Industry

How The Inflation Reduction Act Will Benefit The Oil Industry

How The Inflation Reduction Act Will Benefit The Oil Industry

The Inflation Reduction Act is…

Climate Advisor Slams UK For Energy Transition Tardiness

Climate Advisor Slams UK For Energy Transition Tardiness

An advisory body set up…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

ING Further Restricts Lending To The Oil And Gas Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 14, 2023, 6:03 AM CDT

ING is further restricting financing to the oil and gas industry, reducing the volume of traded oil and gas it finances and no longer financing midstream infrastructure for new oil and gas fields, the Netherlands-based bank said on Tuesday.  

Last year, ING said it would aim to grow new financing of renewable energy by 50% by year-end 2025 and would no longer provide dedicated finance to new oil and gas fields.

Under the policy from last year, ING doesn’t provide dedicated upstream finance – lending or capital markets – for oil and gas fields approved for development after December 31, 2021.

Now the bank is also expanding that approach to midstream oil and gas, it said today, adding that it would respect the existing commitments to its clients.

Still, ING is not outright stopping financing for all fossil fuels, because “There simply isn’t enough green energy yet, and even in the future a net-zero world will not equal a completely fossil-free world.”

Financing fossil fuels is a “balancing act,” ING said in today’s statement, noting that “We want to balance our climate action with our societal role to ensure energy remains affordable and available for people and companies.”

Many banks have moved to restrict financing to fossil fuels over the past year, but ING has one of the most ambitious policies in lending to oil and gas.

Early this month, Deutsche Bank said it would start implementing a stricter policy for coal financing as part of additional measures to reinforce its net-zero commitment, adding that it would also update its oil and gas policy at some point. Deutsche Bank could announce some updates on its oil and gas lending policy in its Non-Financial Report which will be published on March 17, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Barclays said it would no longer provide financing to oil sands companies or oil sands projects and tightened conditions for thermal coal lending in an updated policy, which, however, fell short of announcing overall pledges or targets in funding oil and gas.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australia’s Government Defends Natural Gas Developments

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com