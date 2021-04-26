Total Forced To Halt $20B Mozambique LNG Project After Militant Attacks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.02 +0.11 +0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 65.65 -0.46 -0.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 21 mins SellBuy 2.794 +0.004 +0.14%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 mins SellBuy 1.879 +0.000 +0.02%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 1.980 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 63.63 +0.57 +0.90%
Chart Mars US 55 mins 62.01 -0.23 -0.37%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 1.980 +0.001 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 62.89 +0.50 +0.80%
Graph up Murban 4 days 63.64 +0.71 +1.13%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 60.47 +0.16 +0.27%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 65.38 +0.73 +1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 64.62 +0.38 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 4 days 64.70 +0.65 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 63.63 +0.57 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 49.71 +0.91 +1.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 49.49 +0.71 +1.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 61.14 +0.71 +1.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 62.54 +0.71 +1.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 57.24 +0.71 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 56.89 +0.71 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 56.89 +0.71 +1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 57.74 +0.71 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 61.14 +0.71 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 56.89 +0.71 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 -2.25 -3.72%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 52.00 -2.25 -4.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 64.96 -1.66 -2.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.86 -0.23 -0.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.81 -0.23 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.81 -0.23 -0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.25 -2.25 -3.72%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 52.50 +0.75 +1.45%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 64.43 -3.34 -4.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 28 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 8 hours British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 6 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 2 days .
  • 3 days Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 3 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 18 hours Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Concerned About India’s Oil Demand

Oil Prices Down Despite Libya Outage

Oil Prices Down Despite Libya Outage

An oil outage in Libya…

Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC

Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC

Deeply-discounted Iranian and Venezuelan crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Total Forced To Halt $20B Mozambique LNG Project After Militant Attacks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 26, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

France’s supermajor Total declared force majeure on Monday on its US$20-billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique following recent Islamist militant attacks in towns close to the site.  

The project site is close to the town of Palma in the Cabo Delgado province, where Islamic State-affiliated militants have been active for a few years now.  

Last month Islamic State-affiliated militants raided the town of Palma in the Cabo Delgado province in attacks that have left dozens of people killed since March 24.  

Following the renewed attacks, Total said at the end of March that it had postponed the restart of the construction activities at the LNG project site. None of the staff of the project were among the victims, Total said on March 27.

Just days before that, Total had said the Mozambique LNG Project would progressively resume construction activities at the site, following the implementation of additional site security measures.

Total signed a pact in August last year with the government of Mozambique to bolster security for its LNG project.

“The Government of Mozambique has declared the area within a 25 km perimeter surrounding the Mozambique LNG Project as a special security area,” Total said on March 24.

After the attacks that began at the end of March, Total said today:

“Considering the evolution of the security situation in the north of the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique, Total confirms the withdrawal of all Mozambique LNG project personnel from the Afungi site. This situation leads Total, as operator of Mozambique LNG project, to declare force majeure.”

The Total-led Mozambique LNG Project, for which the US$20-billion Final Investment Decision (FDI) was taken in 2019, is currently on track to deliver LNG in 2024, Total says.

Earlier this month, a spokesman for the Mozambique army said that the project was beyond the reach of the insurgents.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lawsuit Claims Petrobras Ordered Murder Of Shell Exec And His Wife In 2003

Next Post

Canada Fights To Save Line 5 From Shutdown

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Is There So Much Hype About Hydrogen

 Alt text

France Pushes To Make Nuclear Power Mainstream In Europe
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com