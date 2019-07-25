Total, Exxon May Have To Renegotiate Papua LNG Deal With Government

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.09 +0.21 +0.38%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.34 +0.26 +0.41%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.222 +0.020 +0.91%
Mars US 13 hours 59.68 -0.89 -1.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.58 +0.66 +1.03%
Urals 2 days 61.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 -0.68 -1.07%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 -0.68 -1.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.90 -0.23 -0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.222 +0.020 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.28 +1.15 +1.85%
Murban 2 days 65.16 +1.10 +1.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.65 +1.33 +2.45%
Basra Light 2 days 65.47 -0.38 -0.58%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.19 +1.26 +2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Girassol 2 days 65.82 +1.19 +1.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.58 +0.66 +1.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.93 +0.28 +0.71%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 44.38 -0.39 -0.87%
Canadian Condensate 21 hours 53.38 -0.89 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 56.38 -0.89 -1.55%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 52.38 +0.11 +0.21%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.38 -1.39 -2.68%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.38 -1.39 -2.68%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 51.88 -0.89 -1.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 56.78 -0.89 -1.54%
Central Alberta 21 hours 52.38 -0.89 -1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 -0.68 -1.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 2 days 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.20 +0.85 +1.32%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.83 -0.89 -1.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.78 -0.89 -1.63%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.78 -0.89 -1.63%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 -0.75 -1.60%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.76 -0.89 -1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 26 mins Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . .
  • 3 hours Trump Questioned US Policing Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian and Arab Countries.
  • 2 hours Trump Foils Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 3 hours Pakistan PM Khan Returns Home Exulting After Washington Visit
  • 3 hours Puerto Rico: The Crisis As A Constant
  • 13 hours Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 6 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 1 day Boris Johnson as UK leader- Gap With EU Is Going up
  • 20 hours About Time: FTC fines Facebook $5B, Adds Limited Oversight On Privacy
  • 20 hours Iran downs U.S. drone.. . The Economic Sanctions Working
  • 6 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 15 hours Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports
  • 22 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars

Breaking News:

China Issues Third-Batch Quotas For Oil Product Exports

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Production Dip

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Production Dip

The US oil and gas…

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions of barrels of not-yet-cleared…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Total, Exxon May Have To Renegotiate Papua LNG Deal With Government

By Irina Slav - Jul 25, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Papua LNG

French Total may need to renegotiate the terms of a deal for the construction and operation of an LNG project in Papua New Guinea if the country’s government finds the current terms of the agreement lacking in any respect, Reuters reports, quoting Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua.

“Any signatory to a contract can, anytime after an agreement has been signed, go back to the negotiating table if they are, as an afterthought, unsatisfied with certain aspects of the terms and conditions of the contract,” Kua said. “Our approach is purely commercial in nature.”

The government’s stance may dampen further foreign interest.

The Papua LNG project is essentially an expansion on the already operating PNG LNG project, which is run by Exxon, Total, and Australia’s Oil Search. News of the plan to increase PNG LNG’s capacity by adding more liquefaction trains in a new project first broke last year.

The expansion, estimated to cost some US$13 billion, will bring the export capacity of PNG LNG up to 16 million tons of gas per year and will involve the construction of three more trains to source gas from the Total-operated Elk-Antelope field and from the P’nyang field, operated by Exxon. The aim is to have the additional capacity in place by 2023 or 2024, when demand for LNG in Asia is seen to hit new highs amid a slowdown in new production capacity additions.

The final investment decision was expected this year and indeed in April, Exxon and Total announced the sealing of a preliminary deal with the Papua New Guinea government on Papua LNG.

Now, the government is reviewing the terms of this deal and the minister’s remarks suggest this review may take a while as could any renegotiation of its terms. This would in turn possibly delay plans to turn Papua New Guinea into a contender for the top global spots for LNG exports.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Higher Production Helps Suncor Quarterly Profits Soar

Next Post

China Issues Third-Batch Quotas For Oil Product Exports

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

Most Commented

Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com