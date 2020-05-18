Iran Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Venezuelan Fuel Shipments

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 33.26 +1.44 +4.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 34.81 +2.31 +7.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.784 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 33.12 +1.69 +5.38%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 26.54 +1.61 +6.46%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 30.35 +1.65 +5.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 24.74 +1.66 +7.19%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.784 +0.001 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 33.26 +1.11 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 33.65 +0.99 +3.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 23.30 +3.74 +19.12%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 36.42 +2.13 +6.21%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 34.11 +4.23 +14.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 34.69 +4.16 +13.63%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 26.54 +1.61 +6.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 39 mins 22.64 +2.78 +14.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 26.02 +1.64 +6.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 28.52 +1.64 +6.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 29.92 +1.64 +5.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 29.52 +1.64 +5.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 25.02 +1.64 +7.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 29.52 +1.64 +5.88%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 28.50 +2.75 +10.68%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 22.25 +2.75 +14.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 28.49 +2.18 +8.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 25.77 +2.39 +10.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 29.72 +2.39 +8.74%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 29.72 +2.39 +8.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 28.50 +2.75 +10.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 19.75 +2.00 +11.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 33.01 +1.87 +6.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 19 mins DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 1 hour Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 2 hours Geothermal Drilling?
  • 6 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 14 hours New York State rejects environmental permit for Williams Co. natural gas pipeline
  • 3 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 52 mins Baker Hughes rig count
  • 18 hours Communist Bandit 共匪
  • 16 mins Permanent Damage To Oil Demand
  • 10 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 20 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?

Breaking News:

EIA Predicts A Record Drop In U.S. Shale Oil Production

Tesla Fails To Take Advantage As China's Car Sales Rebound

Tesla Fails To Take Advantage As China's Car Sales Rebound

Despite China's new vehicle sales…

Some Shale Drillers Restart Shut-In Wells

Some Shale Drillers Restart Shut-In Wells

Some shale oil companies in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Venezuelan Fuel Shipments

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 18, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Iran has warned the United States not to interfere with any Iranian fuel shipments to Venezuela in Caribbean waters, Iran’s foreign ministry said on Sunday, following reports that the U.S. could consider measures in response to those shipments.

Last week, a senior U.S. Administration official told Reuters that the United States was looking into measures that it could take in response to shipments of fuel from the Islamic Republic to the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

Crisis-hit Venezuela is now reeling from severe U.S. sanctions on its oil industry, years of lack of investments in maintaining its dilapidated refineries, the coronavirus pandemic, and low oil prices. Fuel shortages in the South American country sitting on top of the world’s largest oil reserves are more acute than before.

Iran and Venezuela, both under strict U.S. sanctions, have reportedly boosted their cooperation in recent months. Last month, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said that Maduro’s regime in Venezuela is paying Iran in gold for help with Venezuela’s crumbling oil industry. 

According to tanker-tracking data provided to Reuters by Refinitiv Eikon, at least one tanker has loaded fuel at an Iranian port and is currently traveling to Venezuela.

“Following the release of reports suggesting U.S. officials had threatened to harass Iranian tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a letter to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, warned the United States about sending troops to the Caribbean Sea with the aim of interfering with the transfer of Iran’s fuel to Venezuela,” Iran’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

In addition, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, summoned the ambassador of Switzerland, which represents the U.S. interests in Iran, and “asked the top diplomat to relay to Washington officials Iran’s serious warning over any possible threat by the U.S. against Iranian tankers,” Iran said.

“Zarif stressed that the U.S. must give up bullying on the world stage and respect the rule of international law, especially free shipping in the high seas,” Iran’s foreign ministry said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Total Backs Out Of Buying Occidental Assets

Next Post

California Fires Back At Elon Musk: Denies SpaceX Funding

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com