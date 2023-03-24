Total And BP Tap Wind Power To Decarbonize North Sea Oil Operations

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Oil Prices Under Pressure From Oversupply And Economic Uncertainty

By Michael Kern - Mar 24, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Crown Estate Scotland has awarded offshore wind leases to 13 Companies, including BP and TotalEnergies, to support North Sea oil and gas decarbonization.

On Friday, Crown Estate Scotland, an independent commercial organization responsible for managing the British seabed, announced that it had awarded leases to 13 companies, including Big Oil's BP and TotalEnergies, and several UK renewable firms. 

The companies will develop offshore wind projects to supply power primarily to North Sea oil and gas platforms to reduce the sector's emissions.

Out of 19 bidders, the 13 selected companies will commence offshore wind development work with an initial combined investment of approximately £260 million ($317.28 million). Flotation Energy and Cerulean Winds are set to be the largest investors in this endeavor, with investments of nearly £96 million and £138 million, respectively.

BP's Alternative Energy Investments division is slated to initially invest £1,670,917, while TotalEnergies will contribute £200,000 towards developing these projects. Crown Estate Scotland aims to attract investment in innovative offshore wind initiatives in Scottish waters through a leasing process known as INTOG (Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas). The primary goal of this strategy is to help decarbonize North Sea operations.

Crown Estate Scotland has stated that the maximum capacity for all awarded projects is 5 gigawatts (GW),  with an additional 500 MW  allocated for smaller, more innovative projects. Successful bidders will be offered a seabed lease with a term ranging from 25 to 50 years.

As a global leader in wind power, the United Kingdom experienced a record-breaking year in 2022, with wind energy supplying over 25% of the nation's electricity, according to the National Grid. 

Offshore wind, the largest renewable energy source in Britain, has the potential to power approximately 40% of UK households, as stated by the Crown Estate.

Developing offshore wind projects to provide clean energy for North Sea oil and gas platforms is a significant step towards achieving the UK's decarbonization goals. This innovative approach aims to reduce the environmental impact of oil and gas operations while simultaneously promoting the growth of renewable energy industries.

By awarding these leases, Crown Estate Scotland is fostering innovation in the offshore wind sector and reinforcing the United Kingdom's commitment to a sustainable energy future. This collaboration between major oil and renewable energy firms signifies a critical shift in the industry, demonstrating the importance of cooperation and investment in clean energy solutions.

The offshore wind leases to 13 companies, including BP, TotalEnergies, and various UK renewable energy firms, highlight the country's dedication to reducing emissions from the oil and gas sector. With an initial combined investment of around £260 million, these innovative projects are expected to contribute to the decarbonization of North Sea operations significantly. This development underscores the importance of collaboration between various energy sectors and reaffirms the United Kingdom's position as a global leader in renewable energy.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

