WTI Crude 10 mins 69.52 -0.44 -0.63%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.24 -0.67 -0.88%
Murban Crude 15 mins 75.46 -1.18 -1.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.203 +0.049 +2.27%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.602 -0.004 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%
Mars US 21 hours 69.16 -1.39 -1.97%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.602 -0.004 -0.14%

Marine 2 days 75.27 +1.47 +1.99%
Murban 2 days 77.26 +1.39 +1.83%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.84 +0.51 +0.70%
Basra Light 480 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.78 +0.09 +0.12%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Girassol 2 days 76.59 +0.43 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.51 -0.69 -1.23%
Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Canadian Condensate 13 hours 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Peace Sour 13 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Peace Sour 13 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Light Sour Blend 13 hours 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Central Alberta 13 hours 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 -1.25 -2.03%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.13 +0.96 +1.31%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.49 -0.94 -1.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Kansas Common 24 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.62 -0.94 -1.21%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Protests In France Force Exxon To Shut Port Jerome Refinery

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 24, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

An extension of the current strikes at France’s Le Havre port has cut off crude oil deliveries to ExxonMobil’s nearby Port Jerome refinery, according to the CGT trade union.

Exxon’s Port Jerome refinery—a 236,000 bpd refinery in northern France—and the Gravenchon petrochemicals plant will stop operations today, CGT said, according to Argus. The refinery was originally expected to close earlier this week as the strikes drug on, but the refinery received a shipment of crude oil from Libya.

TotalEnergies’ Gonfreville refinery also shut down earlier in the week—a refinery producing 246,900 barrels per day. Four workers from this refiner were tasked by police to release jet fuel stocks last night, intended for airports in Paris.

Other refineries in France that are shuttered are Total’s 219,000 bpd Donges refinery and Petroineos’ 207,000 bpd Lavera refinery.

Strikes have shut down the refineries as French President Emmanuel Macron pushed through a controversial pension reform without a vote in Parliament under parliamentary clause 49:3. The pension reform would raise the retirement age in France by two years, to age 64.

The strikes have disrupted power supply, refining operations, and fuel deliveries for nearly two weeks. 

Apart from refining operations, the strikes have disrupted LNG imports into France as LNG import terminals have been shut down.

France has four LNG receiving terminals, Dunkirk, Montoir, Fos Cavaou, and Fos Tonkin. At least seven LNG cargoes heading to France have changed course since the strikes were implemented and are now headed to alternate ports in the Netherlands, the UK, and Spain.

The retirement-age strikes have been going on for the better part of this year, although France’s refineries have seen a multitude of closures due to strikes stemming from other issues such as pay.

Total and ExxonMobil hold most of the refining capacity in France.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com



