UK Wind Power Generation Hit A Record High In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.14 +0.47 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.12 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.14 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.653 -0.067 -1.80%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.274 +0.007 +0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 68.87 -3.97 -5.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.274 +0.007 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.53 -2.04 -2.66%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.19 -1.53 -1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 74.86 +1.36 +1.85%
Graph down Basra Light 402 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.58 +1.43 +1.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.20 +1.44 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.62 +1.03 +2.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 52.42 +0.83 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 75.82 +0.83 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 74.07 +0.83 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 71.22 +0.83 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 69.22 +0.83 +1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 78.17 +0.83 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 67.52 +0.83 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.00 -4.25 -6.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.94 -3.44 -4.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.67 -1.59 -2.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.00 -9.42 -11.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 14 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 16 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 18 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 19 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 18 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

RBC: If Oil Prices Fall Further, OPEC Will Act

Iran Eyes More Energy Deals With Turkmenistan

Iran Eyes More Energy Deals With Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan's huge gas reserves make…

Guyana’s Oil Boom Will Only Accelerate In 2023

Guyana’s Oil Boom Will Only Accelerate In 2023

Guyana’s oil industry is set…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Wind Power Generation Hit A Record High In 2022

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 06, 2023, 2:15 AM CST

Wind power generation reached a record high last year in the UK, accounting for a 26.8% share of total electricity generation, the BBC reported, citing data published by National Grid.

Together with nuclear, the report noted, wind accounted for more electricity production than fossil fuels. That’s despite the fact that gas was the single largest source of electricity generation in the country in 2022, accounting for 38.5 percent of the total, per the National Grid numbers.

The numbers also showed that for five months last year, more than 50 percent of the electricity produced in the country was generated by wind and nuclear. Even so, Britons paid exorbitant prices for electricity because, like in continental Europe, the electricity market in the UK has all prices based on the price of gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The UK has a good record with offshore wind. We're quite a giant in the offshore wind world and our industry is very attractive," said the head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, an energy non-profit, as quoted by the BBC.

"Our old-fashioned energy grid urgently needs investment to maximise the opportunity that wind and solar offer to continue to reduce bills," Jess Ralson added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK has one of the largest wind power capacities globally, at 25.5 GW, and government plans should see this rise further, considerably. The target for 2030 is 50 GW of offshore wind power.

“The Government’s Energy Security Strategy set out a series of steps to accelerate our transition away from reliance on expensive and environmentally harmful fossil fuels,” the country’s energy market regulator Ofgem wrote in a report late last year.

“The invasion of Ukraine highlights that this transition is now not just a matter of meeting Great Britain’s Net Zero targets, but also highlights the need to reduce our reliance on gas from a security of supply perspective.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Oil Prices Recover Slightly On Hopes Of Rising Chinese Demand

Next Post

RBC: If Oil Prices Fall Further, OPEC Will Act

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap
OPEC Misses Production Quota By 310,000 Bpd

OPEC Misses Production Quota By 310,000 Bpd

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com