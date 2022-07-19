The Uncertain Future Of Oil And Gas Firms In The North Sea

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 104.2 +1.62 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 107.4 +1.08 +1.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 109.0 +0.09 +0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 7.293 +0.029 +0.40%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.298 -0.010 -0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 101.2 +1.92 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.298 -0.010 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 20 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 232 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 20 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 76.44 +5.01 +7.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 85.32 +1.83 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 101.6 +1.83 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 99.82 +1.83 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 97.72 +1.83 +1.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 96.97 +1.83 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 100.5 +1.83 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 95.17 +1.83 +1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 92.75 +5.00 +5.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 104.0 +1.58 +1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 96.55 +5.01 +5.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.4 +6.60 +6.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 20 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Unmoved By Small Crude, Gasoline Build

Nickel Prices Plummet To 6-Month Low

Nickel Prices Plummet To 6-Month Low

Nickel prices have fallen to…

Halliburton Q2 Income Surges As Global Drilling Activity Rises

Halliburton Q2 Income Surges As Global Drilling Activity Rises

Halliburton booked a 41-percent surge…

Is It Time To Revisit The Trans-Caspian Pipeline Plan?

Is It Time To Revisit The Trans-Caspian Pipeline Plan?

The Trans-Caspian pipeline project was…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Uncertain Future Of Oil And Gas Firms In The North Sea

By Felicity Bradstock - Jul 19, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Despite a drastic shortage of energy in Europe, oil and gas firms are reluctant to invest in oil and gas operations in the North Sea.
  • Arguably the most prominent deterrent to supporting oil and gas investment in the North Sea is the size and organizational ability of environmental activists in the region.
  • For some companies, it is the windfall tax that oil and gas companies face in the region that make the extraction of oil and gas from the North Sea unattractive.
Join Our Community

Major oil firms are turning their backs on North Sea oil for various reasons. Environmental organizations have been putting increasing pressure on the U.K. government to curb oil activities in the North Sea, particularly following the COP26 climate summit last year. And now the U.K.’s Windfall tax is discouraging oil companies from investing in operations in the region. Meanwhile, there is still plenty of optimism around oil and gas discoveries, demonstrating the potential for the continuation of lucrative oil activities in the North Sea. So, will the potential for more oil finds outweigh the challenges being faced in these waters?  Last month when U.K. business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted that a new oil project would be going forward in the North Sea, it was met with staunch opposition. He said, “Jackdaw gasfield – originally licensed in 1970 – has today received final regulatory approval. We’re turbocharging renewables and nuclear but we are also realistic about our energy needs now. Let’s source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security.”

The blasé nature of the tweet shocked environmentalists, hundreds of whom took to the streets in protest of the development within 24 hours of the announcement. Activists blocked government offices in Glasgow and threw red paint to represent blood. The rapid organization of the response to the tweet demonstrated the vast opposition to the expansion of oil and gas activities in the North Sea. And the demonstrations are no longer made up of just climate warriors but also of senior religious figures, business representatives, activists, community groups, and major NGOs. 

The most prominent of the anti-oil campaigns in the region was last year’s Stop Cambo movement, aimed at deterring oil giant Shell and Siccar Point Energy from developing their Cambo oilfield. If developed, Cambo is expected to produce 170 million barrels of oil in its first phase, operating until around 2050. Climate activists pointed out that the development of a new oilfield was contradictory to the U.K.'s aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the mid-century. 

And it’s not just in the U.K., as German and Dutch environmental groups ask a Dutch court to halt the development of a gas field in the North Sea. Dutch firm ONE-Dyas has been granted approval by Dutch authorities to develop its N05-A gas field in the waters, which straddles Germany and the Netherlands. While the platform is expected to run off of wind energy, NGOs worry that it will increase future dependence on fossil fuels across the two countries. The project is expected to start providing gas to Dutch and German towns by 2024, with the potential to produce 13 billion cubic meters of gas. 

Related: Germany: Return Of Coal And Oil Power Plants Is Only Temporary

Meanwhile, in the U.K. it’s not only environmentalists opposing operations. Oil companies themselves are unsure about production opportunities following the introduction of a windfall tax in the face of rising consumer bills. U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the new tax in June as a means of raising nearly $6 million from oil and gas firms that have been making huge profits during the energy crises. Funds will go towards cutting household bills. 

But several oil and gas firms see the scheme as “seriously flawed”. The CEO of Harbour Energy, Linda Cook, addressed Sunak in a letter in which she asked him to revise the energy profits levy (EPL) proposal. Cook wrote, “While I appreciate the scale of the cost of living crisis in the UK, the EPL as currently proposed is, in effect, retrospective and disproportionately impacts the independent oil and gas companies which have recently invested the most to help ensure UK domestic energy supply.” Shell, BP, and Equinor have all also warned of a slowing of investments should the tax go ahead. 

And a professor from Aberdeen University, Alex Kemp, believes that several oil and gas firms in the region will choose to put off removing and breaking up North Sea oil and gas assets until the windfall tax has run its course. He explained, “Decommissioning costs incurred in the period 2022-2025 will not be relieved against EPL although it is a profit tax. This may well mean that decommissioning activity in the UKCS is at least to some extent postponed until after 2025.” Although the government recently said rebates for retiring assets would not be taxed.

But some are still optimistic as new discoveries offer hope. Just this month, UK-headquartered oil and gas firm United Oil & Gas (UOG) announced its recent discovery was valued at $40 million on a risked basis, or $130 million on an unrisked basis. The Maria discovery is located in License P2519 in the Central North Sea, a license which is believed to hold 6 million barrels of oil equivalent. This shows the potential for future oil and gas developments in the region, even though there are several challenges facing operations. 

As growing climate concerns from environmentalists put pressure on the U.K. government to restrict new oil and gas activity in the North Sea, energy firms are also critiquing the new Windfall tax for discouraging investment in the area. However, recent discoveries show that there is still oil and gas potential in the North Sea, the question is whether companies are willing to invest in the face of so many challenges. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Looks To Azerbaijan To Help Ease Energy Reliance On Russia

Next Post

Why Natural Gas Stocks Are Outperforming Oil Stocks
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?
Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues

Oil Bears Are Back As The Crude Crash Continues
Middle East Buyers Ramp Up Russian Fuel Imports

Middle East Buyers Ramp Up Russian Fuel Imports



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com