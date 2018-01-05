Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.49 -0.52 -0.84%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.67 -0.40 -0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.796 -0.084 -2.92%
Mars US 22 hours 62.96 +0.18 +0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
Urals 9 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.88 +0.21 +0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.796 -0.084 -2.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.03 +1.20 +1.88%
Murban 2 days 67.88 +1.25 +1.88%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.08 +0.50 +0.77%
Basra Light 2 days 63.26 +0.07 +0.11%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.00 +0.61 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Girassol 2 days 67.80 +0.48 +0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.13 +0.04 +0.10%
Western Canadian Select 84 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 84 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 84 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 84 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 84 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 84 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 84 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 84 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.50 +0.50 +0.86%
Giddings 2 days 52.25 +0.50 +0.97%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.80 +1.30 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.96 +0.38 +0.68%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.46 +0.38 +0.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.77 +0.38 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 mins Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 1 hour Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 3 hours China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 4 hours Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 6 hours Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 12 hours Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 17 hours New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 21 hours U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 23 hours New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 1 day U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 1 day Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 1 day Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 2 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 2 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 2 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 2 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 2 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 2 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 2 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 3 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 3 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 3 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 8 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 8 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 8 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 9 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 9 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 9 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 9 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 9 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 10 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 10 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 10 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 14 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 14 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 14 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 14 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 14 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 15 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 15 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut

Breaking News:

Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan

Why Germans Are Being Paid To Use Power

Why Germans Are Being Paid To Use Power

In Germany, and across other…

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

The rise of U.S. shale…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B

By Irina Slav - Jan 05, 2018, 11:00 AM CST investing

Toshiba has sold its U.S. nuclear power business, Westinghouse, for US$4.6 billion to a group of investment companies led by Brookfield Asset Management. The deal puts an end to a major headache for the Japanese conglomerate, which last year warned that it might have trouble surviving if it didn’t find a buyer for the nuclear power plant constructor, which it acquired in 2006 for US$5 billion.

Plagued by project delays and cost overruns that came up to US$6 billion for two large-scale projects in the United States, Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last March. The business had by that time generated US$6.3 billion in writedowns for the parent company that resulted in Toshiba reporting a net loss of US$9.1 billion for 2016.

The reasons for Westinghouse’s demise were numerous, not least among them the abundance of cheap gas thanks to shale development that weighed on demand for new nuclear power generation capacity, as well as a slowdown in U.S. demand for energy versus expectations of an increase.

Related: Strong Draw In Crude Inventories Lifts Oil Prices

When the company filed for bankruptcy protection, there were expectations that a Chinese company would snap it up, as China is spending billions on new nuclear capacity to meet booming energy demand that fossil fuels and renewable energy cannot keep up with. Yet a Chinese offer never materialized, with observers at the time citing as reasons the White House’s suspicious stand on China in general and Toshiba’s very likely unwillingness to sell Westinghouse to its biggest local rival.

Brookfield Asset Management is a Canadian company with assets of $15.9 billion and an investment focus on energy, construction, and industrial businesses. The company, which is buying Westinghouse through its private equity unit Brookfield Business Partners, will fund the deal with $3 billion in debt and $1 billion in stocks, and it will also assume Westinghouse’s pension and environmental commitments.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO

Next Post

China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows

Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

 Alt text

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com