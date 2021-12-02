This Could Mean The End To Cambo Oil Field Development

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 67.44 +0.94 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 70.49 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.130 +0.074 +1.82%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.106 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.973 +0.006 +0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.04 -0.35 -0.52%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.04 -0.35 -0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.63 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 64.90 +0.53 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.973 +0.006 +0.29%

Graph down Marine 22 hours 69.09 -2.11 -2.96%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 70.07 -2.04 -2.83%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 65.81 -1.81 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 70.21 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 70.07 -1.50 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.63 +0.62 +0.87%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 48.99 +0.67 +1.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 47.02 +1.34 +2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 64.57 -0.61 -0.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 65.97 -0.61 -0.92%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 59.17 +2.99 +5.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 56.57 +3.89 +7.38%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 56.57 +3.89 +7.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 60.07 +0.89 +1.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 59.87 +3.19 +5.63%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 57.07 +4.39 +8.33%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.04 -0.35 -0.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.93 -3.48 -4.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 60.45 +0.93 +1.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.31 -0.61 -0.86%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

This Could Mean The End To Cambo Oil Field Development

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 02, 2021, 3:30 PM CST

Shell announced on Thursday that it would no longer proceed with its investment in the Cambo oil field.

Shell had a 30% stake in the Cambo oilfield, in the UK’s North Sea, with Siccar Point Energy holding the remaining 70% stake.

Siccar expressed its disappointment in Shell’s exit, and said it would need to review its options for Cambo.

For Shell, the reason to exit the project was the potential for delay as well as a lack of strength of economics.

Cambo was estimated to be capable of producing 175 million barrels of oil in its first phase. Cambo has drawn the attention of environmental groups protesting its development.

“After comprehensive screening of the proposed Cambo development, we have concluded the economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough at this time, as well as having the potential for delays,” a Shell spokesman said on Thrusday.

Nevertheless, Shell said that continued investment in the UK oil and gas sector “remains critical to the country’s energy security”, stressing that it still believes in the UK North Sea.

Anti-Cambo development campaigners have hailed Shell’s move as the “beginning of the end for all new oil and gas projects,” one such campaigner from Friends of the Earth Scotland said.

Oil and Gas regulator OGUK warned that the UK would still rely on new oil and gas projects.

“This is a commercial decision between partners but doesn’t change the facts that the UK will continue to need new oil and gas projects if we are to protect security of supply, avoid increasing reliance on imports and support jobs,” Jenny Stanning, external relations director at OGUK said.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

