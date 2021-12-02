European Oil Majors Doubled Spending On Low-Carbon Energy Sources

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 16 mins 66.15 +0.58 +0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 16 mins 69.45 +0.58 +0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 16 mins 4.108 -0.150 -3.52%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins 2.095 +0.018 +0.87%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 1.963 +0.012 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.04 -0.35 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.04 -0.35 -0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.97 +2.16 +3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.63 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 64.37 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 1.963 +0.012 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.20 -0.49 -0.68%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.11 -0.76 -1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.62 +1.20 +1.81%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.81 +1.20 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.97 +2.16 +3.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.97 +2.16 +3.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.57 +1.02 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.63 +0.62 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.32 -0.17 -0.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 47.02 +1.34 +2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 64.57 -0.61 -0.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 65.97 -0.61 -0.92%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 59.17 +2.99 +5.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 56.57 +3.89 +7.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 56.57 +3.89 +7.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 60.07 +0.89 +1.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 59.87 +3.19 +5.63%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 57.07 +4.39 +8.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.04 -0.35 -0.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.93 -3.48 -4.68%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 59.52 -0.61 -1.01%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 63.47 -0.61 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.47 -0.61 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.31 -0.61 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 days Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 6 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 6 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 2 days "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.

Breaking News:

European Oil Majors Doubled Spending On Low-Carbon Energy Sources

What Will Happen To Oil And Gas Workers After The Energy Transition?

What Will Happen To Oil And Gas Workers After The Energy Transition?

Millions have already lost jobs…

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

European Oil Majors Doubled Spending On Low-Carbon Energy Sources

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 02, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

In just two years, Europe’s oil and gas majors have doubled their planned spending on low-carbon energy—from 10 percent of capex in 2019 to 25 percent of overall spending per current expenditure plans, Wood Mackenzie said on Thursday.

In 2019, the European majors were targeting on average $2 billion each per year invested in alternative energy sources, or 10 percent of capex. In 2021, those companies now shoot for $4 billion annual investment on average in clean energy, or 25 percent of capex on average.  

Spain’s Repsol has the most aggressive target of investment in low-carbon energy—at 35 percent of its total annual spending, Tom Ellacott and Greig Aitken of WoodMac’s Corporate Research team said.

Most European majors target renewables, especially solar, onshore and offshore wind, as those technologies are already commercial and scalable and can give Big Oil the exposure to low-carbon energy they seek, according to WoodMac’s experts.

Apart from the doubled investments in clean energy, a major difference from 2019 is that U.S. supermajors, ExxonMobil and Chevron, have also pledged investments in low-carbon energy, WoodMac notes.

The U.S. giants are betting on renewable fuels and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, but they are steering clear of solar and wind

In Europe, BP, Shell, Eni, Equinor, and TotalEnergies boost investments in renewable energy generation, EV charging networks, hydrogen, and CCS. In the offshore wind sector, oil and gas majors say they have the capabilities and skills of their legacy business to develop offshore wind. All of those companies have submitted bids for the major ScotWind offshore wind tender in Scotland.

Equinor and Eni, together with SSE Renewables, are developing the Dogger Bank Wind Farm off northeast England, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, which will be capable of powering 6 million homes.

“The Majors are on a mission to reshape and futureproof the business. The commitment to new energy and low carbon is a long-term bet on an irreversible shift in the energy mix. And they need to do it now to stay investible,” Wood Mackenzie says.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Value Of U.S-Canada Energy Trade Dips In 2020

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com