Refiner Phillips 66 Signs Renewable Jet Fuel Deal With British Airways

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.18 -0.32 -0.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 69.79 +0.12 +0.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.118 +0.062 +1.53%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.097 -0.006 -0.29%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.952 -0.016 -0.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.03 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 64.90 +0.53 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.952 -0.016 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.09 -2.11 -2.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.07 -2.04 -2.83%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 65.81 -1.81 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 70.21 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.07 -1.50 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.03 -1.60 -2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.99 +0.67 +1.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 47.70 +0.68 +1.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 65.50 +0.93 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 66.90 +0.93 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 60.55 +1.38 +2.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 57.50 +0.93 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.50 +0.93 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 59.80 -0.27 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 60.80 +0.93 +1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 58.00 +0.93 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.45 +0.93 +1.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 1 day Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 13 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 22 hours NordStream2
  • 2 hours OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 4 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 hour Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 22 hours Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Iran Delivers Fourth Crude Condensate Cargo To Venezuela

Deutsche Bank Bucks Bullish Oil Predictions

Deutsche Bank Bucks Bullish Oil Predictions

Deutsche Bank expects crude oil…

Why This Oil Price Slump May Not Be Bad News For US Shale

Why This Oil Price Slump May Not Be Bad News For US Shale

Shale drillers have suffered during…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Refiner Phillips 66 Signs Renewable Jet Fuel Deal With British Airways

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 03, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

Refiner Phillips 66 has sealed a deal with British Airways to supply the airline with renewable jet fuel that will be produced at a Phillips 66 site in the UK, Bloomberg reports.

“Markets for lower-carbon products are growing, and this agreement demonstrates our ability to supply them,” said the refiner’s head of UK operations, Darren Cunningham, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The renewable fuel refinery currently produces about 132,000 gallons of product daily. British Airways will begin using Phillips 66’s fuel next year and says the fuel it is buying would reduce its carbon footprint by an amount equivalent to 700 net-zero flights from London to New York.

The air travel industry is one of the big polluters on a global scale and, unsurprisingly, the target of much pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. In 2019, carbon dioxide emissions from the commercial aviation industry reached 918 million metric tonnes, up 29 percent from 2013.

While the industry currently accounts for a modest 2.5 percent of global emissions, this figure is expected to rise sharply in the coming decades, with emissions tripling over the next 30 years if passenger travel continues to grow at its current rate: it increased by a whopping 300 percent between 1990 and 2019. 

Renewable jet fuel is one way of making aviation more sustainable emissions-wise: made from waste feedstock, such fuels emit much less greenhouse gases. However, they are also considerably more expensive than petroleum-derived jet fuel.

“We want 1 billion passengers to have flown on a SAF-blend flight by 2025,” said the chief executive of the International Air Transport Association Alexandre de Juniac in 2018. “That won’t be easy to achieve. We need governments to set a framework to incentivize production of SAF and ensure it is as attractive to produce as automotive biofuels.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

This Could Mean The End To Cambo Oil Field Development

Next Post

Iran Delivers Fourth Crude Condensate Cargo To Venezuela

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com