"They're Afraid Prices Will Skyrocket" U.S. Fears EU Tanker Insurance Ban

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 117.2 +1.84 +1.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 119.3 +0.83 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 8 hours 119.2 +2.20 +1.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.398 -0.022 -0.30%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.931 +0.036 +0.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 108.3 -4.52 -4.01%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.931 +0.036 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 116.4 -2.27 -1.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 119.8 -2.54 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 114.6 -4.23 -3.56%
Graph down Basra Light 199 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 125.8 -4.04 -3.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 123.8 -3.97 -3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 101.2 -3.62 -3.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 117.5 -3.62 -2.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 115.7 -3.62 -3.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 113.6 -3.62 -3.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 112.9 -3.62 -3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 116.4 -3.62 -3.02%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 111.1 -3.62 -3.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 105.5 -3.75 -3.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 126.1 +0.08 +0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 109.3 -3.62 -3.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 18 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 3 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 14 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Is 2.7 Million Bpd Below Oil Production Target

John Kerry: Green Transition Will Be Bigger Than The Industrial Revolution

John Kerry: Green Transition Will Be Bigger Than The Industrial Revolution

John Kerry is claiming that…

California Can’t Kick Its Fossil Fuel Addiction

California Can’t Kick Its Fossil Fuel Addiction

While California has worked hard…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

"They're Afraid Prices Will Skyrocket" U.S. Fears EU Tanker Insurance Ban

By Irina Slav - Jun 16, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

The United States has called on European governments to find a way to soften the blow that the oil market will suffer after a ban on insurance for vessels carrying Russian crude and fuels comes into effect, the Financial Times has reported, adding that Washington is concerned that the ban will lead to even higher oil prices.

The European Union and the United Kingdom agreed to ban insurers from providing coverage for Russian oil cargos last month in a bid to reduce Russia’s access to export markets further and, as a consequence, its oil revenues.

“It’s hard to underplay how significant a move this is by the UK and EU. Taking out insurance will have a huge impact on Russia’s ability to export its oil. It’s one of the toughest sanctions Europe has in its armoury,” RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft said at the time.

However, it seems the ban would be tough on everyone else as well, with the U.S. particularly concerned. Per the FT report, Washington touted the idea of limiting the insurance ban to certain price levels, with insurers being allowed to insure Russian oil cargos under a price cap, but European governments were not really on board with the idea. Moscow is also unlikely to be on board with this idea.

“They are afraid prices will skyrocket,” the FT quoted an unnamed European official as saying, adding that the U.S. was also pressuring its G7 partners to find a solution to the price-sanction conundrum.

Per U.S. deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman, there were “very intense discussions between the US and Europe to do this in a really constructive way that hurts Russia but not Europe further, or the rest of the world”. 

Meanwhile, there have been warnings the insurance ban will not have the intended effect. Former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard notably said earlier this month that “Oil tankers will simply not be able to carry Russian oil at all. The result will be a — potentially large — decrease in Russian oil exports. Yes, Russia will suffer a loss of revenues, but Europe and the US will probably suffer from a substantial increase in world oil prices.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon Hits Back At Biden After Investment Accusations

Next Post

Zelensky Calls For Seventh EU Sanctions Package Against Russia

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela

 Alt text

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

 Alt text

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com