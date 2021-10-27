The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 82.66 -1.99 -2.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 84.09 -2.31 -2.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 6.202 +0.320 +5.44%
Graph down Heating Oil 30 mins 2.515 -0.063 -2.43%
Graph down Gasoline 32 mins 2.450 -0.067 -2.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 79.06 -2.24 -2.76%
Chart Gasoline 32 mins 2.450 -0.067 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.77 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.61 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.01 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 85.43 +0.32 +0.38%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.48 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.71 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.00 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 68.90 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 83.65 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.05 +0.89 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 79.40 +0.89 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.90 +0.89 +1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 78.65 +0.89 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.00 +0.75 +0.93%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.60 +0.89 +1.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.00 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 7 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 31 mins US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 3 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 3 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Stocks Plunge To The Lowest Level Since 1997

Biden: Gasoline Prices Won't Go Down Until 2022

Biden: Gasoline Prices Won't Go Down Until 2022

High fuel prices at the…

Pipeline Leak Disrupts Libya’s Oil Exports

Pipeline Leak Disrupts Libya’s Oil Exports

Libya’s Es Sider pipeline has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Related News

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

By Haley Zaremba - Oct 27, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Electric Cars for Everyone? Not Unless They Get Cheaper,“ read a New York Times headline this August. Electric Vehicles (EVs) are a huge and essential part of the clean energy transition, no matter how you slice it. In order to have any hope of meeting the greenhouse gas emissions targets set by the Paris Climate Accords in 2016, EV adoption will have to be sweeping and global. But even if someone looking for a new car is convinced that an EV is the way to go, electric cars are still prohibitively expensive for the vast majority of prospective buyers.

That report from the New York Times calling for lower prices for EVs came out in August. Now, here’s a headline from this week: “Tesla Raises Prices on All Models.” In fact, that marks the second price hike for the Model S in just this month alone. The prices for the electric automaker's four models in now stand at the following rates in the United States: the Model Y starts at $56,990, the Model 3 at $43,990, the Model X at $104,990, and the Model S at a comparatively modest $94,990. 

To put this in perspective, a 2019 report by the Federal Reserve found that four out of ten U.S. residents would be unable to come up with $400 out of their savings for an unexpected expense. And that was before the pandemic exacerbated existing income and wealth inequalities. What’s more, “a typical middle-class lifestyle in the U.S. is 30% more expensive than it was 20 years ago,” Time’s NextAdvisor reports based on findings from Alissa Quart, executive director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

On a long enough timeline, EVs are not really costlier than traditional gas-combusting cars when you factor in savings on fuel and repairs, but the initial price tag is a hurdle that many Americans simply cannot clear. “Less than 4 percent of new cars sold in the United States in June were electric,” reports the New York Times, “a far lower rate than in China and Europe, which offer more generous incentives and have stricter auto regulations.”

While the Biden administration has touted lofty goals for growing the domestic EV market, it’s going to be a lot easier said than done. President Biden has said that he wants half of all new car sales in the U.S. to be EVs by the end of the decade. Again, the rate now is under 4%. Achieving goals that ambitious is going to require a lot more than the $7.5 billion for chargers that was finally approved in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which contains exactly zero expanded incentives for EV sales. 

Making widespread EV adoption a financially viable reality will require sweeping policy reforms and subsidies, a huge inversion into infrastructure such as charging stations and smarter grids, changing consumer demand patterns, and much, much more affordable prices. Enter Changli.

Changli manufactures the cheapest EV in the world. Over a year ago the tiny cars made headlines when they hit Chinese markets at the unbelievable price point of $900. The cars are no longer just $900, especially when delivered to the U.S., but they’re still cheap. Really cheap. And they’ve had a good amount of success in Chinese markets. “Working people in China are attracted to them for one principle reason: These cars are cheap,” writes Electrek. “We’re talking lead-acid batteries, the cheapest plastic dashboard you’ve ever seen, stickers instead of fog lights, and steering that I would describe as having a learning curve.”

And these hilarious and adorable glorified golf carts’ success is not limited to Chinese markets. Electric Import Motors (EIM) has brought Changlis to the United States, and already sold several containers worth of the cars (notable, considering their diminutive stature), and has pre-sold the EVs for about six months.

Changli is the opposite of a Tesla in every way -- and that might not be such a bad thing. Changli may take affordability a bit too far (is it really affordable or eco-friendly if it isn’t built to last?) but it achieves something crucial: it changes public perception of electric vehicles as a useful, attainable commodity for everyone, instead of a luxury good for rich Californians. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Recovering Airlines Could Lift Aluminum Demand

Next Post

GM Slumps Despite Beating Wall Street Estimates

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com