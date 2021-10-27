GM Slumps Despite Beating Wall Street Estimates

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 82.66 -1.99 -2.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 mins 84.09 -2.31 -2.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 6.202 +0.320 +5.44%
Graph down Heating Oil 35 mins 2.515 -0.063 -2.43%
Graph down Gasoline 37 mins 2.450 -0.067 -2.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 79.06 -2.24 -2.76%
Chart Gasoline 37 mins 2.450 -0.067 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.77 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.61 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.01 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 85.43 +0.32 +0.38%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.48 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.71 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.00 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 68.90 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 83.65 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.05 +0.89 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 79.40 +0.89 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.90 +0.89 +1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 78.65 +0.89 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.00 +0.75 +0.93%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.60 +0.89 +1.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.00 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 8 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 36 mins US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 3 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 3 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Stocks Plunge To The Lowest Level Since 1997

Brent Oil Hits $86 On Dwindling U.S. Inventories

Brent Oil Hits $86 On Dwindling U.S. Inventories

Brent Crude prices hit $86.10…

Biden: Gasoline Prices Won't Go Down Until 2022

Biden: Gasoline Prices Won't Go Down Until 2022

High fuel prices at the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

GM Slumps Despite Beating Wall Street Estimates

By ZeroHedge - Oct 27, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

Semiconductor shortage or not, General Motors posted a Q3 report that handily beat the street's estimates. The automaker also offered optimism in the form of their full year guidance, stating that it would come in at the "high end" of its previous range.

Shares popped on the news before fading into red territory on worries that the shortage would persist, however.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas called the quarter "messy", despite the numbers, Bloomberg reported. He cited inventory, one-time items and a fourth-quarter view that seemed "slightly lower than consensus" as his reasoning. 

The company posted earnings of $1.52 per share vs. estimates of $0.96. Revenue came in at $26.78 billion versus estimates of $26.51 billion.

Here is a full overview of the company's results:

CEO Mary Barra commented: “Our third-quarter 2021 results clearly illustrate the strength of the underlying business that is funding our future, especially when you put them in the context of the calendar year."

The company attributed its solid performance to $1.1 billion in income from its financial arm, in addition to stronger vehicle pricing. Net income was $2.4 billion for the third quarter compared with $4 billion a year earlier, CNBC noted on Wednesday morning

The tougher YOY comp was due to Q3 of last year being the first quarter that the company's factories reopened coming out of the pandemic. According to Bloomberg, the company guided for adjusted EPS of $5.70 to $6.70, up from its previous forecast of $5.40 to $6.40.

Going forward, the automaker sees adjusted auto free cash flow of $1 billion where it previously saw $1 billion to $2 billion.

The company's shareholder letter said that GM is "well-positioned to lead the U.S. industry in full-size pickup sales for the seventh consecutive year."

Pushing further into EVs company says that next month it'll host its "grand opening of Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck, which will build the GMC HUMMER EV, the Cruise Origin and the Chevrolet Silverado EV. Factory ZERO, Orion Assembly, CAMI in Ontario and Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee are the first traditional assembly plants we are converting to EV production."

It commented on its ongoing Bolt recall that this month, "we have begun scheduling Bolt EV and EUV battery replacements.  And to support our customers and dealers during the recall, we are restarting limited production at Orion Assembly in early November."

Additional notes from the shareholder letter:

  • We will reveal the highly anticipated Chevrolet Silverado EV in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Later, Chevrolet will introduce an electric crossover priced around $30,000 that will underscore our commitment to field the best and broadest EV portfolio in the business, with entries from affordable, high-volume segments up to the top of the line.
  • In 2022 and 2023, we will open battery plants in Lordstown, Ohio, and Spring Hill, which will have a combined capacity of 70 gigawatt hours.
  • By 2025, we forecast that our North American EV vehicle assembly capacity will reach 20 percent and climb to 50 percent by 2030. Leveraging these established assets for EV production means we can avoid capital expenditures of about $1 billion to $1.5 billion per assembly plant, and save months or even years compared to developing an all-new site.
  • Also by 2025, we will source 100-percent renewable energy to power our U.S. sites, five years earlier than our previous projection. This is the third time we've pulled ahead that target.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Japan’s Utilities Look To Switch To Oil As LNG Prices Soar

Next Post

Recovering Airlines Could Lift Aluminum Demand

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com