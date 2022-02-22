The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 17 mins 93.00 +1.93 +2.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.10 +1.71 +1.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.574 +0.143 +3.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.832 +0.051 +1.82%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.732 +0.063 +2.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 89.67 -0.69 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.732 +0.063 +2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 91.39 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.10 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.38 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph down Basra Light 84 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 97.85 +1.64 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 96.02 +1.66 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 76.11 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 92.36 +0.17 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.61 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 88.51 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 87.76 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.31 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 85.96 +0.17 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 81.25 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.06 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 85.79 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.25 -2.75 -3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 min Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 14 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 1 hour IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 50 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 18 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 26 mins BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 45 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 36 mins "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 13 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 21 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

The “First Barrage” Of Sanctions Against Russia Has Begun

OPEC Is Ready To Embrace $100 Oil

OPEC Is Ready To Embrace $100 Oil

OPEC appears to be undaunted…

U.S. Shale Production Hindered By Sand Supply Crunch

U.S. Shale Production Hindered By Sand Supply Crunch

As oil prices climb towards…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

By Tom Kool - Feb 22, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

The oil market will find it impossible to replace Russia’s oil, which accounts for 10 percent of global supply, Dmitry Marinchenko, senior director for natural resources and commodities at Fitch, told Russian media on Tuesday.

The escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis could send oil prices to above $100 per barrel, according to Fitch’s expert.  

Early on Tuesday, oil prices surged close to $100 a barrel, with Brent Crude hitting a new seven-year high of $99 before easing to $97 per barrel after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized late on Monday two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops there in the most serious escalation of the crisis yet. 

A further escalation of the conflict could lead to sanctions that would restrict Russian oil exports, which “could lead to an energy crisis,” Kommersant daily quoted Marinchenko as saying.

Currently, the geopolitical premium in the price of oil is already around $15 per barrel due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Marinchenko told Russian news agency TASS.

Russia’s share of the global oil market is over 10 percent, and there is no one that can replace it, there is little spare production capacity—especially considering the gradual recovery in demand—even if sanctions on Iran are lifted in the near future, TASS quoted Marinchenko as saying. 

Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, exports around 5 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd). Nearly half of it, or 48 percent, went to European countries in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In 2021, Russia remained the largest supplier of natural gas and petroleum oils to the EU.

A plunge in Russian oil exports to Europe would be a very bullish factor for oil prices, which could hit and exceed $100 in case of a conflict in Ukraine, analysts say.  

Also today, Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said that replacing Russian natural gas deliveries to Europe in the short term is “almost impossible.” 

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine

Next Post

Exxon Reaches Deal With Union Workers At Texas Refinery

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years

U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com