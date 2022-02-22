Exxon Reaches Deal With Union Workers At Texas Refinery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 92.95 +1.88 +2.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.91 +1.52 +1.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.545 +0.114 +2.57%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.829 +0.048 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.729 +0.060 +2.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 89.67 -0.69 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.729 +0.060 +2.24%

Graph down Marine 1 day 91.39 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.10 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.38 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph down Basra Light 84 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 97.85 +1.64 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 96.02 +1.66 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 76.11 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 92.36 +0.17 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 90.61 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 88.51 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 87.76 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 91.31 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 85.96 +0.17 +0.20%

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 81.25 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.06 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 85.79 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.25 -2.75 -3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 6 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 14 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 20 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 58 mins IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 18 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 6 mins "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 13 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 20 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Exxon Reaches Deal With Union Workers At Texas Refinery

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 22, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Some 600 workers at an Exxon refinery in Texas who were locked out for ten months reached a deal with the company and will be allowed to return to work.

Reuters reports that the 600 union workers, who were locked out to prevent them from going on a wildcat strike, had agreed to a key demand from Exxon: that the company had the right to determine assignments.

Assignment determination was one of the sticky points during the negotiations between the United Steelworkers members and Exxon. Before, some work assignments were determined by worker seniority. Now, however, the workers have agreed that Exxon will decide all assignments for the six-year period of the contract the two parties signed.

"The membership decided to accept the offer after 10 months of a fight," said a representative of the United Steelworkers union, as quoted by Reuters. "The company started the lockout; they can end it at any time."

The lockout began last May. Since then, negotiations have been ongoing with several company proposals voted down by the locked out workers. The U.S. National Labor Relations Board also got involved in the dispute after the United Steelworkers union filed charges that Exxon was using the lockout in an attempt to force out the trade union from the Beaumont refinery.

Exxon had said that the lockout would end either when a mutually acceptable contract is agreed, or when the union is removed. The workers voted in favor of the latest contract proposal 214 to 133.

The Beaumont refinery has a capacity of close to 370,000 bpd of crude. Four years ago, Exxon said it planned to significantly expand the complex's capacity, which would make it the largest refinery in the United States, capable of processing between 700,000 and 850,000 bpd. Because of the pandemic, however, the expansion may be completed later than initially planned.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

