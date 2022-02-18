The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 91.07 -0.69 -0.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 93.54 +0.57 +0.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 4.431 -0.055 -1.23%
Graph down Heating Oil 3 hours 2.782 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.670 +0.021 +0.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 93.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.32 +0.59 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 89.67 -0.69 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.670 +0.021 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 91.62 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 94.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 86.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 81 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 96.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 93.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 93.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 94.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.32 +0.59 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 75.94 -3.62 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 92.19 -3.62 -3.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 90.44 -3.62 -3.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 88.34 -3.62 -3.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 85.49 -3.62 -4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 85.49 -3.62 -4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 87.59 -3.62 -3.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 91.14 -3.62 -3.82%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 85.79 -3.62 -4.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 81.25 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.46 -2.74 -2.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 85.79 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 84.00 +1.75 +2.13%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 95.85 +1.59 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 46 mins IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 1 hour U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 1 day Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 2 days Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 1 day So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 12 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 32 mins Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

Even OPEC Thinks Oil Prices Are Too High

Even OPEC Thinks Oil Prices Are Too High

After yesterday’s spike it seems…

Report Slams European Banks For Financing Oil And Gas

Report Slams European Banks For Financing Oil And Gas

European banks led by HSBC,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

By Michael Kern - Feb 18, 2022, 5:30 PM CST

Higher net crude oil imports are set to make the United States a net petroleum importer this year again, as in 2021, after a historic shift of being a net petroleum exporter in 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Friday.

A net petroleum importer is a country that imports more crude oil and refined products than the crude and products it exports.

While the U.S. has been a net petroleum products exporter for more than a decade, it has always been a net crude oil importer, that is, it imports more crude than it exports.  

The total crude and petroleum products trade marked a historic shift in 2020 when the U.S. became a net petroleum exporter. On a monthly basis, it was in September 2019 when the United States exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported—the first month in which America was a net petroleum exporter since monthly records began in 1973, the EIA said at the end of 2019.

In 2020, the plunge in global oil demand and the low oil prices that removed incentives for petroleum-exporting countries to raise production allowed the United States to export more petroleum in 2020 than it had in the past, the EIA said today.

Also in 2020, the difference between U.S. crude oil imports and exports fell to its lowest point since at least 1985, the administration added. With rising consumption in 2021, net crude oil imports increased by 19 percent to an average of 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

The U.S. will continue to import more crude than it exports this year, with net imports expected at an annual average of 3.9 million bpd. If EIA forecasts of a record-high annual U.S. crude oil production of 12.6 million bpd in 2023 pan out, the U.S. net crude imports would drop to 3.4 million bpd next year, the administration said.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Cyberattacks On Energy Infrastructure Are On The Rise

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years

U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market
Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline

Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com