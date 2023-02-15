The U.S. May Take Further Action Against Banks Linked To Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.38 -0.68 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.86 -0.72 -0.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.47 -0.69 -0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.540 -0.027 -1.05%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.480 -0.008 -0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 77.06 -1.78 -2.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.480 -0.008 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.07 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.02 +0.54 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.36 -0.88 -1.10%
Graph down Basra Light 442 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.76 -0.98 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.61 -0.66 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.48 -1.04 -1.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 57.81 -1.08 -1.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 81.21 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.46 -1.08 -1.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 76.61 -1.08 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 74.61 -1.08 -1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 83.56 -1.08 -1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.91 -1.08 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.67 +0.42 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.05 +1.42 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day E-car Sales Collapse
  • 6 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 6 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Futures Contracts Suggest Europe’s Energy Crisis Isn’t Over

Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

Scientists have successfully split natural…

U.S. Shale Giants Want In On The Global LNG Game

U.S. Shale Giants Want In On The Global LNG Game

The U.S. has become a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The U.S. May Take Further Action Against Banks Linked To Russia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 15, 2023, 5:01 AM CST

The United States is likely to take further actions against banks with ties to Russia to prevent them from dodging the existing Western sanctions, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday. 

“We are looking at additional banks and financial institutions to see how Russia deals with the outside world. It is very possible that there will be more action,” James O’Brien, head of the U.S. State Department’s Office of Sanctions Coordination, told Reuters.

Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, the U.S. and the European Union sanctioned some of Russia’s biggest banks, froze billions of dollars worth of assets of the Russian central bank in Western countries, and cut much of Russia’s banking system from the global SWIFT system for payments.

However, Gazprombank, the bank of gas giant Gazprom, was spared from sanctions due to the handling of payments for energy imports into the EU. Some EU states, including Hungary and Italy, still receive Russian gas via pipeline.

The EU is now considering a tenth package of sanctions, aiming to present it by February 24, the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S.’s O’Brien told Reuters, commenting on possible new measures from the West, “We are now looking at how sanctions, including financial sanctions, can be most effective.”

“We are always looking to see which companies and parties could benefit from financial transactions linked to Russia,” he added.

The EU is looking to force banks to report the Russian assets frozen in the EU, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing draft proposals of the tenth package of sanctions it had seen. The mandatory reporting of frozen Russian assets in the EU could be a step toward considering channeling some of the funds to Ukraine’s reconstruction.

“Russia will also have to pay for the destruction it caused and will have to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine. Therefore, we are exploring with our partners how to use Russia's public assets to the benefit of Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Kyiv early this month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Refining Giants Resume Purchases Of Russia’s Flagship Crude

Next Post

Natural Gas Futures Contracts Suggest Europe’s Energy Crisis Isn’t Over

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com