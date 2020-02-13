The UK Needs To Invest $62 Billion In Wind Turbines To Reach Energy Target

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 51.42 +0.25 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 56.34 +0.55 +0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 1.826 -0.018 -0.98%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 51.92 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.54 +1.38 +2.55%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 52.65 +1.45 +2.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.90 +1.63 +3.68%
Chart Natural Gas 30 mins 1.826 -0.018 -0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 54.39 +0.86 +1.61%
Graph up Murban 2 days 56.17 +1.07 +1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.69 +1.72 +3.66%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 58.27 +1.48 +2.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 58.10 +1.72 +3.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.92 +1.32 +2.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.54 +1.38 +2.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.08 -0.07 -0.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 28.67 +1.23 +4.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 49.57 +1.23 +2.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 51.57 +1.23 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 43.77 +1.23 +2.89%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 43.17 +1.23 +2.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 47.67 +1.23 +2.65%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 53.14 +0.48 +0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.37 +0.25 +0.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.32 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.32 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.50 +1.25 +3.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.90 +1.23 +2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 8 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 11 mintues Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 59 mins Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 5 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 38 mins CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 1 day “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 21 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 13 hours Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 8 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 11 hours An inside look at the lifestyle of a Climate Change Activist
  • 19 hours To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil
  • 2 hours Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 1 day OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts

Breaking News:

The UK Needs To Invest $62 Billion In Wind Turbines To Reach Energy Target

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC saw its crude oil…

Chevron Ramps Up Oil Production In Venezuela

Chevron Ramps Up Oil Production In Venezuela

Chevron has boosted oil production…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

The UK Needs To Invest $62 Billion In Wind Turbines To Reach Energy Target

By City A.M - Feb 13, 2020, 3:30 PM CST UK Energy Target

According to renewable energy analysts Aurora, in order to fulfil the goal, 260 wind turbines will have to be installed a year, roughly one for every working day.

The UK’s offshore wind capacity currently stands at 10 gigawatts, having been a mere one gigawatt at the beginning of the last decade.

Currently only 10 gigawatts of new wind power facilities have been contracted, meaning 20 gigawatts worth must still be contracted.

Under the contract for difference scheme, increasing capacity to 40 gigawatts will cost an additional £2.6 billion a year on top up payments, five times what the current budget allows.

Martin Anderson, head of renewables at Aurora and co-author of the report, commented:

“Our analysis suggests that meeting the 40 gigawatt target will require a huge increase in the deployment rate of offshore wind turbines, alongside significant capital investment, and planning consents to be approved in record time.

“Whilst offshore wind has demonstrated significant cost reductions in previous auctions, the impact of higher levels of renewables in the system will reduce offshore wind capture prices and the subsidy support schemes will require further budget.

Related: Oil Recovers From Last Night’s Nosedive

“Should this target be achieved it would have wide implications for existing investors in the GB power system and represent significant Government involvement into the liberalised electricity markets.”

Increasing the UK’s offshore wind power capacity was one of the Conservatives’ flagship energy policies for December’s general election, and was reaffirmed in the subsequent Queen’s speech.

Energy suppliers have warned that achieving the target “will not be a walk in the park”. Jim Smith, managing director of SSE Renewables, said that delivering the target will require “a lot of collaboration between government, industry and stakeholders … to unlock this pipeline of projects”.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia And Kuwait Are Finally Ready To Restart Their 500,000 Bpd Oilfields

Next Post

Saudi Arabia And Kuwait Are Finally Ready To Restart Their 500,000 Bpd Oilfields

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter
Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com