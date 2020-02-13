Saudi Arabia And Kuwait Are Finally Ready To Restart Their 500,000 Bpd Oilfields

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 51.42 +0.25 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 56.34 +0.55 +0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 1.826 -0.018 -0.98%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 51.92 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.54 +1.38 +2.55%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 52.65 +1.45 +2.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.90 +1.63 +3.68%
Chart Natural Gas 30 mins 1.826 -0.018 -0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 54.39 +0.86 +1.61%
Graph up Murban 2 days 56.17 +1.07 +1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.69 +1.72 +3.66%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 58.27 +1.48 +2.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 58.10 +1.72 +3.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.92 +1.32 +2.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.54 +1.38 +2.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.08 -0.07 -0.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 28.67 +1.23 +4.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 49.57 +1.23 +2.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 51.57 +1.23 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 43.77 +1.23 +2.89%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 43.17 +1.23 +2.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 47.67 +1.23 +2.65%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 53.14 +0.48 +0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.37 +0.25 +0.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.32 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.32 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.50 +1.25 +3.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.90 +1.23 +2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 8 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 11 mintues Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 59 mins Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 5 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 38 mins CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 1 day “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 21 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 13 hours Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 8 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 11 hours An inside look at the lifestyle of a Climate Change Activist
  • 19 hours To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil
  • 2 hours Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 1 day OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts

Breaking News:

The UK Needs To Invest $62 Billion In Wind Turbines To Reach Energy Target

The Real Reason The Saudis Are Desperate To Restart This Giant Oilfield

The Real Reason The Saudis Are Desperate To Restart This Giant Oilfield

Saudi Arabia is pushing to…

The End Of The Oil Price Boom And Bust Cycle

The End Of The Oil Price Boom And Bust Cycle

The oil industry is notorious…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia And Kuwait Are Finally Ready To Restart Their 500,000 Bpd Oilfields

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 13, 2020, 2:30 PM CST Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, which share two oilfields that have not been pumping oil for five years, have authorized the restart of one of those oilfields as early as Sunday, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting an internal memo it has seen.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have given the go-ahead to the resumption of oil production from the Wafra oilfield, which has been out of operation since May 2015, due to a dispute between the two neighboring countries.

At the end of 2019, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reached an agreement to resume oil production from the two oilfields they share in the Neutral Zone.

The so-called Partitioned Neutral Zone (PNZ) was established between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in 1922 to settle a territorial dispute between the two neighboring countries. As of 2015, the oil production capacity in the neutral zone stood at a total of 600,000 bpd, equally divided between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Production from the zone averaged around 500,000 bpd just before the shutdown of the two oil fields, Khafji and Wafra, in 2014-2015.

Operational differences and a worsening in bilateral relations led to the suspension of production back in 2015. The worsening came as Saudi Arabia renewed Chevron’s concession for Wafra. According to the Kuwaiti side, Riyadh did that without consulting it.

Related: Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

The two neighbors now have agreed to restart the two oilfields, which could put an additional 500,000 bpd-600,000 bpd on the oil market, at full capacity.

Last month, Kuwait said that it expects its share of the oil production from the Neutral Zone to be 250,000 bpd by the end of 2020.

Earlier this month, sources from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia told Oilprice that trial production of 10,000 bpd would begin at the Khafji field on or around February 25.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Coronavirus Forces Qatar To Reroute Oil And Gas

Next Post

The UK Needs To Invest $62 Billion In Wind Turbines To Reach Energy Target

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter
Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com