Nigeria's New Petroleum Bill Gets Signed Into Law

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.50 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 69.74 -0.85 -1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.945 +0.084 +2.18%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.056 -0.022 -1.07%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.210 -0.053 -2.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 66.84 -0.55 -0.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.210 -0.053 -2.34%

Graph down Marine 4 days 69.58 -0.53 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 4 days 70.56 -0.46 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 65.95 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 71.67 -0.76 -1.05%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.47 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Girassol 4 days 69.64 -0.34 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.86 -0.65 -1.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 mins 55.39 -0.70 -1.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 67.44 -0.65 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 68.84 -0.65 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 mins 64.79 -0.60 -0.92%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 mins 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 64.09 -0.65 -1.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 67.14 -0.65 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 62.44 -0.65 -1.03%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 58.75 -0.75 -1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 62.39 -0.65 -1.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.34 -0.65 -0.97%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.34 -0.65 -0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 -0.50 -0.84%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 73.33 -0.65 -0.88%

  Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  NordStream2
  U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Nigeria's New Petroleum Bill Gets Signed Into Law

A Major Rift Remains Within OPEC

Despite the recent agreement on…

Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Stalled Following Oil Tanker Attack

With new president Ebrahim Raisi…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Nigeria's New Petroleum Bill Gets Signed Into Law

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 16, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the country's newly passed petroleum bill into law, marking the end of 20 years of efforts at Africa's top oil producer to overhaul its oil industry.

Last month, Nigeria's House of Representatives voted to approve a new petroleum industry bill in Africa's top oil producer and exporter, putting an end to 20 years of debates and delays.

The House voted in favor of the bill after the Senate had endorsed the new legislation earlier.

The new petroleum bill aims to attract more foreign capital to the country's oil sector, Nigeria says.

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has been two decades in the making to overhaul the way Nigeria will share its oil resources with international oil companies as the country looks to attract new investment in oil and gas.

International oil majors have not been flocking to Nigerian oil assets now that fossil fuels are even more fiercely competing for Big Oil's capital plans as majors start shifting more funding to low-carbon energy sources.

Oil firms operating in Nigeria, including Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies, have received some concessions in the latest version of the bill compared to a previous draft from last year, according to Bloomberg.

Nigeria has agreed to reduce the taxes and royalties and exempted deep offshore oil and gas production from the so-called "hydrocarbons tax."

Nigeria is set to struggle to raise oil output through the middle of this decade, as international majors shift their investment priorities, data and analytics company GlobalData said earlier this month. Lack of sufficient investments and few new projects could derail Sub-Saharan Africa's ambition to increase its crude oil production through 2025 after a difficult pandemic-hit 2020, GlobalData said in its report.

Nigeria has to address the above-ground risks for companies if it wants to attract investment, Conor Ward, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

