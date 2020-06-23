The Oil Price Collapse Has Crushed Canada’s Crude Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.85 +0.12 +0.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.18 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.649 -0.015 -0.90%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 41.43 +0.65 +1.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.49 -1.24%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.60 +1.25 +3.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.49 +0.45 +1.28%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.649 -0.015 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 42.53 -0.80 -1.85%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.42 -0.61 -1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.53 +0.20 +0.47%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.66 +0.57 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.30 +0.17 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.66 -0.11 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.49 -1.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 29.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 37.23 +0.90 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 39.73 +0.90 +2.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 41.13 +0.90 +2.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 40.73 +0.90 +2.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 36.23 +0.90 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 40.73 +0.90 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.50 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.50 +1.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.52 +0.75 +1.75%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.41 +0.71 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.36 +0.71 +1.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.36 +0.71 +1.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.50 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.10 +0.71 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 min A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 3 hours The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 12 hours What Is Your Political Ideology?
  • 12 mins Enough is Enough...
  • 1 hour Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 21 hours Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 1 hour Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 18 hours 3d printing record tall turbines
  • 1 day The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 16 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 14 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 19 hours France looking like a war zone
  • 2 days Things Are Gonna Get Worst: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High As Second Wave Of Layoffs Hits Industries
  • 1 day U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses

Breaking News:

The Oil Price Collapse Has Crushed Canada’s Crude Production

EV Batteries Are About To Get Their Own Passports

EV Batteries Are About To Get Their Own Passports

The EV sector is looking…

India Looks To Double Oil Refining Capacity By 2030 

India Looks To Double Oil Refining Capacity By 2030 

The world’s third-largest crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

The Oil Price Collapse Has Crushed Canada’s Crude Production

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 23, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

More than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of curtailed crude oil production in Canada and lower demand in the pandemic have resulted in a rare occurrence in Canada’s pipeline takeaway capacity in recent years—there is space available on the few pipelines taking Canada’s crude oil to the United States. 

 

Canada’s persistent problem with not enough oil pipelines to carry the heavy crude oil out of Alberta to the international markets, mostly the U.S., looks solved, at least for now, “but for all the wrong reasons,” Kevin Birn, IHS Markit’s director of North American crude oil markets, told Bloomberg.

 

According to industry analysts and officials, Canadian oil producers have curtailed crude production by more than 1 million bpd since oil prices collapsed because of the pandemic and the Saudi-Russian oil price war in March.

 

Oil production shut-ins could reach 1.1 million bpd this summer, ATB Economics said at the end of April, expecting Canada’s oil production to slump by 14 percent compared to the over 3.5-million-bpd output in 2019. That is, if things with the pandemic, demand, and oil prices improve by the fall, ATB Economics said. 

 

With production down, there was unused space on Enbridge’s Mainline pipeline system, while Canada’s crude-by-rail exports plunged in April.

 

Enbridge’s Mainline—the largest pipeline network in North America—is running with unused capacity, Vern Yu, Enbridge’s executive vice president of liquids pipelines, told Reuters in an interview in April.

 

Data from Canada Energy Regulator shows that Canadian crude-by-rail exports plunged in April to 156,242 bpd, down from 350,567 bpd in March and a record 411,991 bpd in February. Over the past two years, Canada’s crude-by-rail exports increased as production grew amid flat pipeline capacity.

 

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price collapse upended the industry so much that Canada doesn’t have an oil pipeline shortage anymore. Considering the fact that curtailed production is not expected to come online very fast, Canada could have at least one of the three planned pipelines in operation before volumes return. 

 

The problem with the pipeline shortage is solved, just not the way Canada’s oil industry had hoped.  


By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Scrambles To Keep Up With Soaring Fuel Demand

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC Compliance With Output Cuts Was Only 74% In May

OPEC Compliance With Output Cuts Was Only 74% In May


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com