The Arctic Is Russia’s Key To LNG Dominance

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.86 +0.05 +0.09%
Brent Crude 2 hours 61.25 -0.48 -0.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 +0.007 +0.27%
Mars US 3 hours 56.06 -0.50 -0.88%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.16 +0.53 +0.86%
Urals 19 hours 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.14 +0.33 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.14 +0.33 +0.56%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Mexican Basket 4 days 48.73 +0.09 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 61.19 +0.42 +0.69%
Murban 4 days 63.02 -0.28 -0.44%
Iran Heavy 4 days 52.72 +0.13 +0.25%
Basra Light 4 days 66.26 -0.63 -0.94%
Saharan Blend 4 days 61.84 +0.33 +0.54%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Girassol 4 days 62.51 +0.59 +0.95%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.16 +0.53 +0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 38.43 -0.64 -1.64%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 39.41 -0.57 -1.43%
Canadian Condensate 69 days 50.66 +0.43 +0.86%
Premium Synthetic 59 days 57.06 +0.43 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.16 +0.43 +0.85%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.91 +0.43 +0.87%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.91 +0.43 +0.87%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.91 +0.43 +0.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.26 +0.78 +1.43%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.66 +0.43 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.14 +0.33 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 19 hours 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 46 days 65.58 +0.44 +0.68%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 49.76 -0.85 -1.68%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.71 -0.85 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.71 -0.85 -1.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.24 +0.43 +0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 3 hours Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 9 hours January Brexit Extension Increases Chance Of No Deal
  • 1 day Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 20 hours ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdad Killed In Syria By US Forces
  • 5 hours “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 2 days Promoting Volcanism to Fight Global Warming and European Emission Standards
  • 7 hours Oil & Gas Automation: Robotics: The next phase has been announced of a world-first project to see autonomous robots working on offshore oil and gas installations.
  • 2 days Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 10 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 8 hours Market Dysfunction Will Ultimately Have Its Limits
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 days Why did Aramco Delay IPO again ? It's Not Always What It Seems.
  • 1 day China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 4 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger

Breaking News:

Saving Citgo: The Final Hope For Venezuela’s Most Important Oil Asset

Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

There’s a lot going on…

Africa’s Largest Oil Nation Is Facing A Major Crisis

Africa’s Largest Oil Nation Is Facing A Major Crisis

As the security situation in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The Arctic Is Russia’s Key To LNG Dominance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 28, 2019, 5:30 PM CDT Arctic Russia

The Arctic area could become the key driver of Russia’s natural gas production in less than two decades, as it has the potential to produce 90 percent of all the gas produced in Russia by 2035, a senior government official said on Monday.

“The Arctic’s contribution in the oil and gas sector will continue to grow, we can really bring gas production to 90% of the national level and to a quarter of all oil production in Russia,” Alexander Krutikov, Russia’s Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic, said, as carried by news agency TASS.

Krutikov was presenting a strategy for the development of the Arctic regions in Russia, in which energy and chemicals will play leading roles.

The Arctic region is also key to Russia’s ambitions to be a dominant player in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, Krutikov said.

Russia is supporting its companies with tax breaks, waivers on extraction taxes, and other incentives in order to develop its Arctic areas.

According to Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, government incentives will allow the leading Russian oil and gas producers Novatek, Lukoil, and Gazprom Neft to develop more LNG and chemicals projects in the Arctic.

Related: A ‘’Gusher Of Red Ink’’ For U.S. Shale

Novatek, for example, Russia’s largest private natural gas company, will receive a tax deduction of about US$626 million (40 billion Russian rubles) from the regional budget of Yamal-Nenets and US$1.56 billion (100 billion rubles) from the federal budget to build an LNG export terminal in the autonomous region in northwestern Siberia.

Novatek, which already exports LNG from the Yamal LNG plant, has just given the go-ahead to its second large LNG project, Arctic LNG 2 on the Gydan Peninsula.

In early September, the partners in the Arctic LNG 2 venture approved the final investment decision for the plant, whose first train is expected to come online in 2023. Trains 2 and 3 are set to become operational in 2024 and 2026, respectively. Total capital expenditure (capex) to launch the project at full capacity is estimated at US$21.3 billion equivalent, Novatek said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

How Iran Used Google To Disrupt 5% Of Global Oil Production

Next Post

Saving Citgo: The Final Hope For Venezuela’s Most Important Oil Asset

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com