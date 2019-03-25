Texas Tank Fire Could Boost Scrutiny For Proposed Oil Storage

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.31 +0.49 +0.83%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.05 +0.24 +0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.781 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 2 hours 64.42 -0.12 -0.19%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
Urals 20 hours 64.55 -0.19 -0.29%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.68 -1.20 -1.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.781 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 66.33 -1.26 -1.86%
Murban 20 hours 67.68 -0.93 -1.36%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.19 +0.34 +0.58%
Basra Light 20 hours 69.10 -0.06 -0.09%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.58 +0.76 +1.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Girassol 20 hours 67.17 +0.61 +0.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 48.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 48.54 -0.69 -1.40%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 55.79 -0.94 -1.66%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 59.69 -0.94 -1.55%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 53.79 -0.94 -1.72%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.04 -0.94 -1.81%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.04 -0.94 -1.81%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 54.04 -0.94 -1.71%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 57.54 -0.94 -1.61%
Central Alberta 4 hours 52.34 -0.94 -1.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 20 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 52.77 -0.22 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.44 -0.94 -1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 5 hours Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 13 hours One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 39 mins Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 8 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 2 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 10 mins Multi-well Pad Drilling Cost Question
  • 22 hours Climate change's fingerprints are on U.S. Midwest floods
  • 10 hours U.S.-China Trade War Poses Biggest Risk To Global Stability
  • 1 day Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 1 day The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 1 day Telsa Sales in Europe
  • 10 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped
  • 19 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors

Breaking News:

Oil Workers At Libya’s Largest Field Want Salary Hikes

Mexico Scrambles To Save Its Sinking Oil Company

Mexico Scrambles To Save Its Sinking Oil Company

Mexico has unveiled a new…

A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

As Wall Street sours on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas Tank Fire Could Boost Scrutiny For Proposed Oil Storage

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 25, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT crude storage

The fire at a petrochemical storage site at Deer Park, Texas, which blazed for days and halted some ship traffic at the Houston port, has intensified calls for increased scrutiny of oil and fuel storage facilities, potentially requiring tougher regulations for many proposed oil storage terminals along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

A fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) that started on Sunday, March 17, continued until Wednesday and prompted many state agencies to start looking into the reasons of the incident. Residents of Deer Park and Galena Park were told twice last week to stay indoors, and schools canceled classes for several days.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed on Friday an environmental lawsuit against ITC seeking injunctive relief and civil penalties in connection with the fire at the petrochemical site.

“The state of Texas works hard to maintain good air quality and will hold ITC accountable for the damage it has done to our environment,” Attorney General Paxton said. “ITC has a history of environmental violations, and this latest incident is especially disturbing and frightening. No company can be allowed to disrupt lives and put public health and safety at risk,” he added.

The federal Chemical Safety Board said last week that it would investigate the fire, which engulfed 11 above-ground storage tanks.

Investigations and reviews of the investigations could result in proposals for increased environmental scrutiny for many future storage facilities that are planned to accommodate the growing U.S. oil production for exports.

Harris County in Texas, the site of the ITC fire, plans to review the investigations and could propose amendments to state regulations, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told Reuters. 

“State lawmakers have a role here, too. They can make risk management plans readily available so emergency responders and the public have specific information on potential hazards at chemical facilities. Right now, they are difficult to obtain in the state of Texas,” Elena Craft, senior director for health and climate at Environmental Defense Fund, wrote in an op-ed in Houston Chronicle last week.

“They can close the loophole that allows industry to avoid penalties for unauthorized pollution releases,” Craft said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon Expects Demand For High-Sulfur Fuel Oil To Drop 25%   

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com