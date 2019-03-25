Exxon Expects Demand For High-Sulfur Fuel Oil To Drop 25%   

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.31 +0.49 +0.83%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.05 +0.24 +0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.781 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 2 hours 64.42 -0.12 -0.19%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
Urals 20 hours 64.55 -0.19 -0.29%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.68 -1.20 -1.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.781 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 66.33 -1.26 -1.86%
Murban 20 hours 67.68 -0.93 -1.36%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.19 +0.34 +0.58%
Basra Light 20 hours 69.10 -0.06 -0.09%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.58 +0.76 +1.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Girassol 20 hours 67.17 +0.61 +0.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 48.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 48.54 -0.69 -1.40%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 55.79 -0.94 -1.66%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 59.69 -0.94 -1.55%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 53.79 -0.94 -1.72%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.04 -0.94 -1.81%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.04 -0.94 -1.81%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 54.04 -0.94 -1.71%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 57.54 -0.94 -1.61%
Central Alberta 4 hours 52.34 -0.94 -1.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 20 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 52.77 -0.22 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.44 -0.94 -1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 5 hours Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 13 hours One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 39 mins Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 8 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 2 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 10 mins Multi-well Pad Drilling Cost Question
  • 22 hours Climate change's fingerprints are on U.S. Midwest floods
  • 10 hours U.S.-China Trade War Poses Biggest Risk To Global Stability
  • 1 day Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 1 day The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 1 day Telsa Sales in Europe
  • 10 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped
  • 19 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors

Breaking News:

Oil Workers At Libya’s Largest Field Want Salary Hikes

After Libya And Venezuela, Is This The Next OPEC Wildcard?

After Libya And Venezuela, Is This The Next OPEC Wildcard?

Anti-government protests in the North…

World’s 2nd Largest Oil Company Sees Huge Drop In Profit

World’s 2nd Largest Oil Company Sees Huge Drop In Profit

China’s Sinopec, the world’s second…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Expects Demand For High-Sulfur Fuel Oil To Drop 25%   

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 25, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT refinery

Global demand for high-sulfur fuel oil is expected to drop by 25 percent through 2025 because of the stricter emissions regulations for ship fuel beginning in 2020, Reuters quoted Bryan Milton, President of ExxonMobil Fuels and Lubricants, as saying at the Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference in New Orleans on Monday.

The new sulfur content regulations by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as of January 1, 2020, limit the sulfur content in fuels for ships to 0.5 percent, slashed from the current 3.5-percent limit.

The downstream sector globally is on the cusp of “one of the biggest shakeups ever,” the IEA said in its Oil 2019 annual report earlier this month, referring to the IMO rules as of next year.

The IEA estimates in the annual report that demand for high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO), the main vessel fuel since the 1960s, will plunge to 1.4 million bpd from 3.5 million bpd in just one year, and that there will be 4,000 scrubbers installed on large vessels by the end of 2020, consuming 700,000 bpd of fuel oil.

At the same time, many shipping companies will prefer to use marine gasoil (MGO) instead of a new very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), despite its higher price, the IEA notes, estimating that demand for MGO will jump from 890,000 bpd in 2019 to 1.98 million bpd in 2020.

The drop in fuel oil demand and the rise of petrochemicals over the next few years will benefit the U.S. oil producers whose typical crude products are lighter, the IEA said.

Meanwhile, oil refiners around the world from Europe to the United States to Asia are preparing to capture high refinery margins for distillates like diesel and marine gasoil—as high as they can get.

To this end, some refiners have changed their maintenance schedules for 2019, with planned refinery stoppages heavily geared toward the spring in the first half of the year, leaving more operating refining capacity for the fall of 2019, when the 2020 ship fuel change will be imminent.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Replaces U.S. Venezuelan Purchases

Next Post

Texas Tank Fire Could Boost Scrutiny For Proposed Oil Storage

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com