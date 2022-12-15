Texas Railroad Commission Issues Cold Weather Warning To Oil & Gas Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.14 -1.14 -1.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.32 -1.38 -1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.57 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.838 +0.408 +6.35%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.174 -0.071 -3.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 72.98 +2.79 +3.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.174 -0.071 -3.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.66 +1.32 +1.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.44 +1.13 +1.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.43 +2.42 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 381 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.99 +2.57 +3.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.92 +2.27 +2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.82 +2.04 +4.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.03 +1.89 +3.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.43 +1.89 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.68 +1.89 +2.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 74.83 +1.89 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 72.83 +1.89 +2.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.78 +1.89 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 71.13 +1.89 +2.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.75 +2.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.44 +1.97 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.36 +1.89 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.84 +2.19 +2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 24 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 20 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 6 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Texas Railroad Commission Issues Cold Weather Warning To Oil & Gas Industry

Sydney Based Researchers Announce Lithium Ion Battery Rival

Sydney Based Researchers Announce Lithium Ion Battery Rival

University of Sydney researchers have…

Oil Prices On Course For A 10% Loss This Week

Oil Prices On Course For A 10% Loss This Week

Oil prices are on track…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas Railroad Commission Issues Cold Weather Warning To Oil & Gas Industry

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 15, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

The Railroad Commission of Texas has issued a warning on Thursday to oil and gas pipeline operators that next week will see “significantly colder temperatures.”

A statement from the RRC of Texas cited the National Weather Service, which is predicting periods of colder temperatures for the latter part of next week. The RRC is recommending that oil and gas pipeline operators monitor weather reports, and secure all personnel, equipment, and facilities to prevent injury, as well as prepare operations for potential impacts.

Last February, Texas found itself woefully underprepared for freezing temperatures. When Texas temperatures dip as low as they did then, the state relies heavily on natural gas. But its natural gas-fired power plants faced a myriad of problems such as components freezing, forcing some shutdowns.

Texas saw problems beyond natural gas. Wind turbines in the state froze, and some natural gas production was shut in due to freezing temperatures. Even a nuclear power plant saw a partial shutdown.

The problems came at a time when the demand for electricity due to the cold snap far exceeded what the Electric Reliability Council of Texas predicted for the storm.

Since Texas’ disastrous performance last February that ended in hundreds of lives lost due to the power outages, the state has vowed to do better. This year, Texas will be tested next week and over Christmas if the Artic weather stays the course heading east.

The weather forecast for the next week is for the entire state to see temperatures lower than average, with central Texas set to see the coldest—30 degrees below the state’s average. Single digits could even be seen on some nights as far south as Dallas.

This time around, the cold temperatures won’t be combined with ice or snow storms—and the worst of the lower temperatures may only last for a day or tow. But with the wounds fresh from last year’s freeze, the RCC and ERCOT are likely to remain vigilant ahead of any cold snap.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Poland To Supply Crude To Former Rosneft Refinery In Germany

Next Post

Germany Greenlights Purchase Of U.S. Fighter Jets

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com