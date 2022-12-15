Germany Greenlights Purchase Of U.S. Fighter Jets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.09 -1.19 -1.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.26 -1.44 -1.74%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.57 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.866 +0.436 +6.78%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.172 -0.072 -3.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 72.98 +2.79 +3.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.172 -0.072 -3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.66 +1.32 +1.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.44 +1.13 +1.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.43 +2.42 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 381 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.99 +2.57 +3.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.92 +2.27 +2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.82 +2.04 +4.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.03 +1.89 +3.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.43 +1.89 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.68 +1.89 +2.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 74.83 +1.89 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 72.83 +1.89 +2.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.78 +1.89 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 71.13 +1.89 +2.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.75 +2.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.44 +1.97 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.36 +1.89 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.84 +2.19 +2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 24 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 6 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Texas Railroad Commission Issues Cold Weather Warning To Oil & Gas Industry

The Global Gas Crunch Is Set To Worsen As China Reopens

The Global Gas Crunch Is Set To Worsen As China Reopens

The global gas crunch is…

Tech Billionaires Are Betting Big On Nuclear Power

Tech Billionaires Are Betting Big On Nuclear Power

Nuclear power is back in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Greenlights Purchase Of U.S. Fighter Jets

By RFE/RL staff - Dec 15, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

Germany on December 14 gave the green light for the purchase of nearly three dozen U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets as part of a military overhaul prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The German parliament’s budget committee approved eight projects totaling 13 billion euros ($13.86 billion), including a 10-billion-euro purchase of the F-35 fighter jets.

In light of current security challenges, including Russia's war in Ukraine, close cooperation between allies is more important than ever, the U.S. Embassy in Berlin said in a statement after the purchase was approved.

"The German F-35 program will ensure the continuation of Germany's alliance commitments and guarantee NATO's credible deterrence in the future," the embassy said.

Ambassador Amy Gutmann said on Twitter that the U.S.-German defense partnership has never been stronger and is a key pillar of NATO's trans-Atlantic partnership.

The 35 jets are expected to be delivered between 2026 and 2029, the embassy statement said.

Berlin announced plans in March to purchase the jets to replace its aging Tornado fleet. But the Defense Ministry raised concerns about the plan, warning of "delays and additional costs."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the war in Ukraine has pushed Germany to make the investment, the largest in its military since its founding after World War II.

The budget committee also approved the purchase of new assault rifles and radio systems and an upgrade to its Puma armored personnel carriers.

The funding comes from a 100-billion-euro fund to upgrade the military that Scholz announced days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Speaking to lawmakers on December 14, Scholz stressed that the European Union remains united in its support for Ukraine. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had fundamentally miscalculated the unity of Europe and the democratic West before launching the invasion.

Putin also was wrong in his estimation of the courage of the Ukrainians, Scholz told lawmakers.

Looking back on 2022, he said the Russian war of aggression had been a turning point "for all of Europe and the world,” and he said Germany and Europe would continue to stand firmly by Ukraine’s side.

Support for Ukraine, including sanctions against Russia, will be maintained and intensified for as long as Putin kept up the war, Scholz added, and in 2023, the EU will provide Ukraine with a further 18 billion euros in financial assistance.

"Nobody is suffering as much from Russia's war as the Ukrainians, and we stand firmly by their side," he said.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Musk Quietly Dumps $3.6 Billion In Tesla Stock

Next Post

Aramco And TotalEnergies To Build $11 Billion Petrochemical Complex

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com