Poland To Supply Crude To Former Rosneft Refinery In Germany

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.56 -0.72 -0.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.82 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.57 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.704 +0.274 +4.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.201 -0.043 -1.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 72.98 +2.79 +3.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.201 -0.043 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.66 +1.32 +1.78%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.44 +1.13 +1.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.43 +2.42 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 380 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.99 +2.57 +3.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.92 +2.27 +2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 50.82 +2.04 +4.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 56.03 +1.89 +3.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.43 +1.89 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.68 +1.89 +2.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.83 +1.89 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.83 +1.89 +2.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.78 +1.89 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 71.13 +1.89 +2.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.25 +1.75 +2.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.44 +1.97 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.36 +1.89 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 83.84 +2.19 +2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 6 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Poland To Supply Crude To Former Rosneft Refinery In Germany

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

President Biden is once again…

What’s Next For The EU’s Eastern Partnership?

What’s Next For The EU’s Eastern Partnership?

What’s Next For The EU’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Poland To Supply Crude To Former Rosneft Refinery In Germany

By Alex Kimani - Dec 15, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Germany and Poland have finally reached an agreement that will see Poland supply enough crude to Germany's Schwedt refinery that it seized from Russia in September to run at a capacity of 70% from January, meaning it will no longer need Russian crude.

Berlin has set a target to eliminate Russian oil imports by the end of the year and has been working with Poland to secure supply for Schwedt, which provides 90% of Berlin's fuel. 

The supply proposal will see 2-3 ships loaded with 100,000 tonnes of crude each a month at Gdansk in Poland for unloading at Schwedt starting next year. That would amount to some 3.5 million tonnes per year, with the rest coming via Rostock on the Baltic.

Back in September, Germany  seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC, including three oil refineries as Berlin goes for a radical overhaul of its economy, hoping to control its industrial base and prevent shortages and blackouts this winter. 

Over the next few months, we’ll have to continue to preserve critical infrastructure in order to achieve energy independence,” Verena Hubertz, a leading lawmaker for Scholz’s Social Democrats, told Bloomberg.

Rosneft protested against the seizure calling it illegal and saying it amounts to an expropriation of equity assets in which it had invested €4.6bn in refining capacity. In a company statement, the Russian oil giant said it will “consider all possible measures to protect its shareholders, including legal action.”

Together, the three refineries run by Rosneft Germany provide some 12% of Germany’s total refining capacity, and the PCK Schwedt refinery near Berlin is key. This refinery, on the border with Poland, supplies fuel to the Berlin-Brandenburg region and tensions have been rising over the possibility that the refinery would grind to a halt, and its workers laid off. 

This is a restive region and the German chancellor is keen to avoid the consequences of a workers’ lament here.

Seizing Rosneft’s assets and placing the refinery under state control was a political move that staves off a shutdown and layoffs, and prevents possible unrest. However, the big question was where it would get its crude from since it’s been running on Russian crude. That question has now been answered.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Musk Quietly Dumps $3.6 Billion In Tesla Stock

Next Post

Musk Quietly Dumps $3.6 Billion In Tesla Stock

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com