Texas Oil Rep To Discuss 10 Million Barrel Per Day Cut With Russia

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.05 -1.27 -5.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.65 -0.29 -0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.564 +0.012 +0.77%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 21.32 +5.11 +31.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 16.87 -5.74 -25.39%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 16.55 -1.75 -9.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 15.28 +0.77 +5.31%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 15.28 +0.77 +5.31%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.61 -0.15 -1.39%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.564 +0.012 +0.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 21.59 +0.36 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 22.40 +0.35 +1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 16.76 +3.60 +27.36%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 32.05 +2.79 +9.54%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 18.62 +3.93 +26.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 21.29 +3.00 +16.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 16.87 -5.74 -25.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 11.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 4.910 -0.170 -3.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 21.16 -0.17 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 20.71 -0.17 -0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 16.06 -0.17 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 10.31 -0.17 -1.62%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 10.31 -0.17 -1.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 14.56 -0.17 -1.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 19.31 -0.17 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 10.81 -0.17 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 15.28 +0.77 +5.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 21.75 +5.00 +29.85%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.18 -0.17 -0.73%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 19.27 +5.01 +35.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 23.22 +5.01 +27.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 23.22 +5.01 +27.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 21.75 +5.00 +29.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.50 -0.25 -2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.79 -0.17 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 54 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 4 hours The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 8 mins Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 20 hours We are witnesses to the end of the petroleum age
  • 36 mins Russia's Rosneft Oil Company announces termination of its activity in Venezuela
  • 3 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Can't Endure $30 Oil For Long
  • 3 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 9 hours Wastewater Infrastructure Needs
  • 23 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 24 hours >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 1 day Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms

Breaking News:

Price Collapse Halves Iraq’s Oil Revenues

Trump Proposes A $2 Trillion Infrastructure Intervention

Trump Proposes A $2 Trillion Infrastructure Intervention

U.S. President is calling for…

Why U.S. Shale Will Survive The Oil Price War

Why U.S. Shale Will Survive The Oil Price War

As the oil sector continues…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas Oil Rep To Discuss 10 Million Barrel Per Day Cut With Russia

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 02, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT Tx flag

Following US President Trump’s earlier tweet that he had discussed oil prices with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton reports that he discussed with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak the prospect of taking 10 million barrels per day off the global oil markets.

“…we agreed that #COVID19 requires unprecedented level of int’l cooperation,” Sitton’s tweet read in part.

Sitton mentioned that he looked forward to talking with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman soon as well.

Russia and Saudi Arabia’s failing cooperation in the OPEC+ agreement have resulted in increased production from OPEC, with both Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Russia promising to increase production. Saudi Arabia has previously reported that it has increased its oil production to more than 12 million bpd.

The extra barrels on the market coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic, which destroyed global oil demand, pushing down oil prices to levels not seen in years.

Oil prices were trading up more than 20% on Thursday afternoon following the positive oil market developments, with WTI crude trading at $24.80 (+$4.49), and Brent crude trading at $30.02 ($5.28). Oil prices had been up even more immediately following President Trump’s tweet, but prices have since fallen back somewhat.

Several analysts have suggested that any OPEC action would be too little, too late, with demand unlikely to snap back anytime soon due to the pandemic. A 10 million bpd cut, however, would go a long way to stabilizing the oil market.

The Saudi Press Agency earlier on Thursday confirmed that it had called an urgent meeting for OPEC+ and other states to discuss the oil markets and the coronavirus response. Details on the timing of the meeting, however, have not been disclosed.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil-Dependent Kazakhstan Faces Recession As Price War Rages On

Next Post

Price Collapse Halves Iraq’s Oil Revenues

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com