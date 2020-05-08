Texas Firms Warned About False Oil Regulator Inspectors

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 8 hours 24.74 +1.19 +5.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 7 hours 30.97 +1.51 +5.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 8 hours 1.823 -0.071 -3.75%
Graph up Mars US 7 hours 27.19 +1.24 +4.78%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.91 +0.51 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 24 hours 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.18 -0.20 -0.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 27.18 -0.20 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 21.10 -0.57 -2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 8 hours 1.823 -0.071 -3.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 24 hours 26.33 -1.11 -4.05%
Graph down Murban 24 hours 26.34 -1.33 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 19.45 +1.73 +9.76%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 25.72 +2.14 +9.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.94 +2.10 +8.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.91 +0.51 +2.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 18.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 21.33 -0.79 -3.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 23.83 -0.79 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 25.23 -0.79 -3.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 24.83 -0.79 -3.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 19.83 -0.79 -3.83%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 19.83 -0.79 -3.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 20.33 -0.79 -3.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 24.83 -0.79 -3.08%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 19.83 -0.79 -3.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.18 -0.20 -0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Graph up Giddings 24 hours 15.00 +1.25 +9.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 18.56 +0.01 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 24 hours 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 24 hours 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 21.25 +1.25 +6.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 13.75 -0.50 -3.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 27.13 -0.44 -1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 6 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 15 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 46 mins Black While Jogging
  • 5 hours US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 2 hours Is Joe Biden still in the race ? Why he is not running the campaign ? Where is Democratic Party to support him ?
  • 1 hour Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 8 hours Libya - Explodey Edition
  • 10 hours Cheapest source of new electricity gen by country
  • 5 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 44 mins NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 23 hours WIsh I could have been a fly on the wall

Breaking News:

The One Factor That Will Determine The Size Of India's LNG Boom

Oil Holds Gains Despite Massive Unemployment

Oil Holds Gains Despite Massive Unemployment

Despite the highest rate of…

The Shale Basins That Have Been Hit Hardest By The Oil Price Crash

The Shale Basins That Have Been Hit Hardest By The Oil Price Crash

Output in the three largest…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas Firms Warned About False Oil Regulator Inspectors

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 08, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT Shale Permian

The Railroad Commission of Texas and oil producers’ associations are warning oil firms in the state that people have been visiting oil sites claiming, falsely, to be inspectors of the Railroad Commission, the oil regulatory body in Texas.   

“Nefarious activity in the oil patch is on the rise, including an increase in oil and equipment theft,” Ed Lonanecker, president of the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO), told Houston Chronicle’s Sergio Chapa.

TIPRO, the Railroad Commission, and the Texas Oil & Gas Association have all issued warnings to oil firms to beware of people claiming to be inspectors—a felony under Texas law which carries a jail sentence of six months to two years plus a fine of US$10,000.

According to TIPRO, there was at least one case in which a person falsely claiming to be an inspector told an oil firm in the Permian to immediately halt operations until further notice.

“We aren’t speculating about who is impersonating an inspector but this is illegal activity and we wanted to make sure our members were aware,” TXOGA Communications manager Haley Emerson told Houston Chronicle.

Earlier this week, the Railroad Commission of Texas voted against the idea of pro-rationing production in Texas, after Ryan Sitton, the Commissioner who first floated the idea failed to convince his two co-commissioners of the need for mandatory cuts.

On Tuesday, Commission chairman Wayne Christian voted against the pro-ration, as he had said he would do. Christian presented a motion to dismiss Pioneer and Parsley Energy’s verified complaint to determine reasonable market demand for oil in the State of Texas. The motion passed 2-1.

“This motion ensures Texas companies, rather than the government, can decide for themselves what level of production cuts make sense for them to make while they weather the storm of market instability,” Christian said.

Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, welcomed the decision, saying: “We are pleased that the Railroad Commission will not be pursuing proration because that approach would have made matters worse.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Sanctioned Businessman Helps Maduro With Iran Oil Scheme

Next Post

The One Factor That Will Determine The Size Of India's LNG Boom

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts
Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

 Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

 U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

 Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com