Texas Economy Could Lose $24B If Oil Prices Stay In The $30s

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 33.87 -0.48 -1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 36.17 +0.64 +1.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 19 mins 1.778 -0.015 -0.84%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 34.55 +1.10 +3.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 33.60 -1.15 -3.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 19 mins 1.778 -0.015 -0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 32.85 -1.43 -4.17%
Graph down Murban 5 days 32.82 -1.30 -3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 30.30 -0.97 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 37.21 -0.96 -2.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 33.54 -1.25 -3.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Girassol 5 days 34.01 -1.13 -3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.75 -0.67 -2.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 32.25 -0.67 -2.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 33.65 -0.67 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 28.75 -0.67 -2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 24.50 +1.00 +4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 33.76 +0.44 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 28.30 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 23.50 -0.75 -3.09%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 36.83 -0.67 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 33 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 6 mins The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 48 mins 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 3 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 46 mins Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 6 mins New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 12 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 12 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 2 hours Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 15 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 18 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 18 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 20 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 10 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday

Breaking News:

COVID-19 Spreads To Brazil’s Offshore Oilfields

The $8 Trillion Megatrend Taking Wall Street By Storm

The $8 Trillion Megatrend Taking Wall Street By Storm

As COVID-19 continues to transform…

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil prices have climbed throughout…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas Economy Could Lose $24B If Oil Prices Stay In The $30s

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 26, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

The downturn in the U.S. oil industry could lead to more than US$24 billion of lost GDP for Texas alone, if oil prices remain in the $30s, Ed Hirs, Energy Fellow at the University of Houston, told Anadolu Agency.

The oil price collapse, the production curtailments, and the budget cuts have already resulted in layoffs in the industry, and more job losses and oil and gas company bankruptcies are coming, according to analysts and legal experts.

“Many of the endangered companies had some amount of hedging in place to help them survive 12 to 18 months of a price collapse,” Hirs told Anadolu Agency. Yet, the energy economist warned that “the write-downs of asset values and the lack of new loans from banks and other lenders will spell the end for many companies.”

The collapse in the U.S. rig count indicates that up to 70,000 workers may have already lost their jobs in the American oil and gas industry, according to Hirs. 

Oil and gas companies, as well as the retail industry, are the worst hit sectors in the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through businesses in Texas, bankruptcy and restructuring lawyers say.

In the five years to April 1, 2020, a total of 215 North American oil and gas producers have filed for bankruptcy, Haynes and Boone said in its Oil Patch Bankruptcy Monitor in early April. 

Later in April, companies such as Diamond Offshore Drilling and Whiting Petroleum filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. U.S. shale gas pioneer Chesapeake Energy said in May it was evaluating a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection reorganization—along with other options—as the low oil and gas prices weigh heavily on its finances and substantial outstanding debt.

The list is set to grow in coming weeks, according to experts.

According to Rystad Energy, if WTI Crude averages $30 a barrel in 2020, about 73 oil firms in the U.S. may have to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and another 170 companies could follow in 2021.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tacking The U.S. Infrastructure Crisis Could Save The Economy

Next Post

COVID-19 Spreads To Brazil’s Offshore Oilfields

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 Alt text

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com