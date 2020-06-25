Texan Oil Companies Forced To Keep Staff Home As Second Wave Hits

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.76 +0.75 +1.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.10 +0.79 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.479 -0.118 -7.39%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 38.81 -2.26 -5.50%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.26 -2.67 -6.22%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.42 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.479 -0.118 -7.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 42.70 -1.02 -2.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.86 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 40.38 -3.01 -6.94%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.71 -2.41 -5.23%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.95 -2.97 -6.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.26 -2.67 -6.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.26 -2.67 -6.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.99 -2.76 -6.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 27.12 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 34.51 -2.36 -6.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 37.01 -2.36 -5.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 38.41 -2.36 -5.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.51 -2.36 -6.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.50 -2.25 -6.12%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.25 -2.25 -7.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.48 +0.96 +2.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.96 -2.36 -6.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.91 -2.36 -6.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.91 -2.36 -6.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.50 -2.25 -6.12%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.50 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.01 -0.09 -0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 27 mins Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 1 day Enough is Enough...
  • 3 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 44 mins The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 1 hour A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 8 hours Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost
  • 2 days Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 2 hours DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 4 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 4 mins Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 36 mins In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 2 days What Is Your Political Ideology?
  • 2 days No Man's Land? Pompeo Says Way U.S. Treats Hong Kong Depends On How China Does

Breaking News:

IEA: EU Needs To Do More To Meet Ambitious Climate Goals

Is This The Best Long-Term Energy Play?

Is This The Best Long-Term Energy Play?

As oil markets slowly recover…

Oil Prices Rise As Trump Touts China Trade Deal

Oil Prices Rise As Trump Touts China Trade Deal

Oil prices spiked early on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Texan Oil Companies Forced To Keep Staff Home As Second Wave Hits

By Irina Slav - Jun 25, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Amid record-breaking additions to the new Covid-19 case count in Texas, oil companies in the state have suspended plans to return staff to offices, Reuters reports.

Health officials in the state reported a record-high number of newly diagnosed cases yesterday, at 5,551, with another 4,389 people hospitalized with the viral disease--also a record number.

In light of this new data, Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned that the state is facing a "massive outbreak", and some restrictions may need to be implemented to slow the spread of the virus. Abbott was among the governors pushing for a quick reopening of states after the lockdown.

"There are some regions in the state of Texas that are running tight on hospital capacity that may necessitate a localized strategy to make sure that hospital beds will be available," Governor Abbott said.

"We are looking at greater restrictions and some could be localized," he also said, as quoted by local media.

The reopening in Texas started on May 1 and was planned in several phases. Businesses, too, returned to work in phases. These phases have now been delayed, with Halliburton saying it will delay its planned return of staff to offices by two weeks, while Chevron has delayed the staff's return to work until further notice. Only a small number of Chevron's staff work at its offices in Houston and San Ramon, Reuters reported.

Exxon has not yet revised its return-to-work plans, with less than 50 percent of staff to work at its Houston-area offices. 

ConocoPhillips has also not yet made changes to its plans but will make them if necessary, according to a spokesperson who spoke to Reuters.

The Texas oil industry shed a record 26,300 jobs in April alone, at the height of the pandemic-caused crisis, leaving about 192,600 people employed in the industry, which, the Houston Chronicle said, was the lowest employment number in Texas oil and gas since 2016, at the height of the previous oil price crisis.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil And Gas Activity Collapses In Q2: Dallas Fed Survey     

Next Post

Minnesota Sues Exxon, API For Climate Change

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com